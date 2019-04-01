Diana Lynn McCunn

On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Diana Lynn McCunn, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away at age 68.

Diana was born on Dec. 2, 1950 at St. Joseph hospital in Chewelah, Wash. to Elsie and Burton Clark.

Diana and George Ronald McCunn were married on Oct. 30, 1976 in Couer d'Alene, Idaho. Together they raised Bryan and Ronda.

Diana was a valued member of the Group Health Hear Center Team in Tacoma, Wash. assisting many people with the necessary technology to improve their quality of life. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. Diana was an avid reader, enjoyed challenging the odds favoring casino management and collecting Betty Boop memorabilia.

Diana was preceded in death by her mother, Elsie, and her father, Burton. She is survived by her husband, Ron; sister, Barb; children Bryan, Ronda, Deborah and Dawn; grandchildren Bryan, Brennen, Emma, Abigail, Josh, Madison and Tate.

Diana will be missed by all those fortunate enough to have crossed her path.