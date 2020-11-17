1/1
Diane Karel Shaw
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Karel Shaw, age 65, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Oct. 28, 2020, in Colville, Washington. Diane was born to Lyle and Sheila (Snider) VanMeter in Corona, California, on Feb. 12, 1955.
A daughter of a sailor in the Navy, Diane and her family relocated to Bremerton, Washington, soon after her birth, where she spent the remainder of her childhood, later graduating from Bremerton High School.
After graduating, she began taking college courses at Olympic College to begin her healthcare career, and she began working as a central supply technician for Harrison Hospital.
It was during this time in 1979 that she would meet the love of her life and her future husband. Edison Shaw began playing Danny's Song on his guitar, and Diane couldn't help but sing along. The combination of her voice and his guitar was magical, and the two of them formed an instant connection. They would later move in together, welcoming their first child, Jesse, in 1980, and joining together in marriage on July 18, 1981, in Poulsbo, Washington.
After feeling a call to the Inland Northwest, Diane and her husband packed up their three kids, 26 cats, 2 dogs, and their belongings to move to an off-grid property on the western ridge of Rose Valley just outside of Republic, Washington, on July 1, 1991.
Rather than finding a new job in their new hometown, Diane decided that the most practical decision was to become a stay-at home mom, get certified and begin home schooling her children as the journey off the mountain to school in the winter was quite difficult and impractical.
With Edison teaching the kids math and science with his background, and Diane teaching reading, writing, and the arts, each of their children was able to graduate with their GED at the age of 16.
Meeting a few of the local, Republic-area musicians, Diane and Edison were able to continue to fulfill their love for music, adding Blaine Lindgren, a fiddle player, to Edison's lead vocals and guitar playing and Diane's angelic harmonies to create the trio, Half Way There. Diane would spend many nights with her Americana band playing various concerts in and around the area. Diane would always make sure the band played some of the crowds' favorites they would be familiar with, because she loved to get the crowds singing too.
After surviving pancreatic cancer, gangrene and a stroke, Diane unfortunately lost the ability to enjoy making music with her band; however her love for life never diminished.
During this time, she was no longer able to enjoy the wilderness and wildlife outside their home in Rose Valley. Diane also loved the small town feel that Republic offered, and over the years bonded with many of the children in town, becoming the town Grammy to many.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Sheila VanMeter, and her daughter Rose Shaw. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Edison Shaw; her son, Jesse VanMeter; daughters, Emily Butchke and Lora Shaw; and two grandchildren, along with all the children of Republic that had the pleasure of calling her Grammy.
A celebration of life for Diane will be held at a later date. Please sign the guestbook at www.daneonlinekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Danekas Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved