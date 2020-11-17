Diane Karel Shaw, age 65, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Oct. 28, 2020, in Colville, Washington. Diane was born to Lyle and Sheila (Snider) VanMeter in Corona, California, on Feb. 12, 1955.
A daughter of a sailor in the Navy, Diane and her family relocated to Bremerton, Washington, soon after her birth, where she spent the remainder of her childhood, later graduating from Bremerton High School.
After graduating, she began taking college courses at Olympic College to begin her healthcare career, and she began working as a central supply technician for Harrison Hospital.
It was during this time in 1979 that she would meet the love of her life and her future husband. Edison Shaw began playing Danny's Song on his guitar, and Diane couldn't help but sing along. The combination of her voice and his guitar was magical, and the two of them formed an instant connection. They would later move in together, welcoming their first child, Jesse, in 1980, and joining together in marriage on July 18, 1981, in Poulsbo, Washington.
After feeling a call to the Inland Northwest, Diane and her husband packed up their three kids, 26 cats, 2 dogs, and their belongings to move to an off-grid property on the western ridge of Rose Valley just outside of Republic, Washington, on July 1, 1991.
Rather than finding a new job in their new hometown, Diane decided that the most practical decision was to become a stay-at home mom, get certified and begin home schooling her children as the journey off the mountain to school in the winter was quite difficult and impractical.
With Edison teaching the kids math and science with his background, and Diane teaching reading, writing, and the arts, each of their children was able to graduate with their GED at the age of 16.
Meeting a few of the local, Republic-area musicians, Diane and Edison were able to continue to fulfill their love for music, adding Blaine Lindgren, a fiddle player, to Edison's lead vocals and guitar playing and Diane's angelic harmonies to create the trio, Half Way There. Diane would spend many nights with her Americana band playing various concerts in and around the area. Diane would always make sure the band played some of the crowds' favorites they would be familiar with, because she loved to get the crowds singing too.
After surviving pancreatic cancer, gangrene and a stroke, Diane unfortunately lost the ability to enjoy making music with her band; however her love for life never diminished.
During this time, she was no longer able to enjoy the wilderness and wildlife outside their home in Rose Valley. Diane also loved the small town feel that Republic offered, and over the years bonded with many of the children in town, becoming the town Grammy to many.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Sheila VanMeter, and her daughter Rose Shaw. She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Edison Shaw; her son, Jesse VanMeter; daughters, Emily Butchke and Lora Shaw; and two grandchildren, along with all the children of Republic that had the pleasure of calling her Grammy.
