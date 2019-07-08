Dianna Lee Jones

Dianna Lee Jones passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019 in Colville, Wash.. She was born on Sept. 3, 1968 in Minot, N.D. to Lyle and Wanda (Gemaehlich) Watkins.

Dianna was born on Minot AFB where her father was stationed, the middle child of three. At 1 year of age, the family moved to Plattsburgh AFB in New York for 4 years, then one final move to Spokane where Lyle was stationed at Fairchild AFB retiring in 1979. They would buy a home and remain in Spokane while the children grew up. Dianna attended Rogers High School where she was a member of the marching band playing the trombone graduating with the class of 1986. After high school, Dianna continued her schooling at Spokane Falls Community College working towards her degree to become a CNA. Growing up the family enjoyed all that Eastern Washington had to offer, going on many camping and boating trips up and down Lake Roosevelt. Dianna would eventually begin a career as a long haul truck driver traveling all over the lower 48 while living in Kansas, Texas, and Oregon over the years. After a back injury forced her to quit driving long haul altogether, she returned to Spokane for a few years before moving to Colville just last year. Dianna was an active member of the Colville F.O.E. #2797 Auxiliary, often times playing pool, darts, and Bingo at the club. She was a thoughtful, generous and joyful person who genuinely cared for everyone's well being. That generous spirit continued after her passing as Dianna donated her cornea's so others could be granted the gift of sight.

Dianna was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Wanda. She is survived by her sister, Donna Singley, Spokane, Wash.; brother, David Watkins, Spokane Valley, Wash..

