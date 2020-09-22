Donald George Ragan was born in Davenport, Washington, on Sept. 10, 1929, and passed on Sept. 12, 2020.

His parents were Leonard and Crystal Ragan.

In Donald's younger years his family ranched and lived in Harrington, Washington. His parents decided to move and buy some land down on the Colville Indian Reservation.

Donald had an older brother named Leonard and a younger sister named Maxine.

On the ranch, his father, Leonard, and Donald would spend their days rounding up wild horses and breaking them.

Their family made a living traveling to various race tracks, with his father competing in rodeos and putting them on. He had the opportunity to work with one of the horses that raced against the legendary "Seabiscuit," one of the top money winning race horses in the 1940s.

His mother took care of the children and moved around as a school teacher.

As a young teenager, Donald grew fond of the ranch life and knew this was the lifestyle he desired for his future family.

During his early twenties, he delivered mail, ice skating across Lake Roosevelt. He risked his life daily knowing that the elements of the weather might not be in his favor.

Donald and Gay (Lundstrom) grew up knowing each other through their parents' family ranching. Donald knew Gay was the love of his life. They were married on October 25, 1956.

They settled and homesteaded on Silver Creek on the Colville Indian Reservation.

Years later, Donald and Gay helped build their family home with their children. They made a life together ranching and raising four children: Steve, Clint, Glen and Sharon (Knapton).

Donald was busy ranching while Gay was busy gardening, canning and raising their children.

When the work was finished, they would spend their time playing cards, board games, pool, ping pong, horseshoes, and shuffle board.

On hot summer days, the family enjoyed swimming down on Lake Roosevelt (Rogers Bar).

After many years of working on the ranch, they made a hard decision to give up on ranching and bought a fishing boat they named the "Gay Don," and went commercial fishing in southeast Alaska.

During the off-season, they spent their time playing cards and Donald enjoyed his pool and horseshoes with close friends.

Gay had been diagnosed at 17-years-old with MS. Donald made the decision to give up fishing to stay home with her.

Donald was a hard worker and kept his place always in tip top shape.

He took care of Gay for many years, until she finished her life at Buena Vista in Colville, Washington, and passed away April 12, 2014.

He spent many more years at his homestead and became an excellent gardener and canner.

He was a beloved father, grandparent and great-grandparent.

He later resided in Colville, surrounded by his pool family.

He was affectionately known by his friends as "The Governor." He would govern the level of play at a high standard.

Two weeks before his passing, he won first place against 17 other pool players - at the age of 90.

His pool friends became a big part of his last days, which were spent playing pool at the age of 91 year old. He excelled at whatever he tried.

Donald's final resting place will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Davenport at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept 25.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store