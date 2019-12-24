|
Donald James Andrew, a longtime resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on Dec. 6, 2019, in Spokane, Washington, after a very recent diagnosis with cancer.
Don was born on Sept. 14, 1941, in Seattle, Washington, the son of Donald Vernon and Lois Eleanor (Weeks) Andrew.
He began grade school at the Mountain View Elementary School, then continued at the Puget Sound Junior High and graduated in 1959 from Evergreen High School.
Don then entered the U.S. Navy and served overseas on a nuclear missile frigate. He was honorably discharged in 1965.
He then worked at United Control in Redmond, Washington, and attended college at the Puget Sound Community College.
In 1972, he began work as an electronic technician for Eldec Aerospace. It was there that he shared lunches with Suzan Jeanette Sholander. Their shared lunch breaks turned into a shared life as they exchanged wedding vows on June 22, 1990, in Seattle.
Don worked swing shift and, upon his late night returns home, he and Suzan would enjoy the moonlight evenings, talking, star gazing and playing backyard games.
Don retired in 2001 and that next year they relocated to Colville, where they have resided for the past 17 years.
Don enjoyed the outdoors and would take Suzan on his goose, duck and chucker hunts. He also enjoyed elk camp where there was much story telling around the campfire.
Don built radio controlled hydroplane boats and ran them atop of the many lakes where he lived. He also scoured the earth looking for gems of all shapes, likes and sizes and, once he found them, he would tumble them into polished perfection.
Don also raised gardens, year after year, with a plentiful harvest. Suzan reflected on Don as a "white-hat" man who was honorable, respectful and simply good.
He was a member of the Panorama Gem and Mineral Club. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Lois and his brother; Michael.
He is survived by his wife; Suzan Andrew; step-son, Dennis Pereira (Miriam) of Barrington, New Hampshire, step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, a nephew and two nieces.
Donald James Andrew will be laid to rest at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake following cremation. Please visit the online memorial at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019