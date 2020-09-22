Donald R. (Donnie) Bradeen 79, of Colville, Washington, passed away peacefully at his home Sept. 13, 2020. He was born on Aug. 2, 1941, in Colville to Ralph and Dorothy (Sublie) Bradeen. He attended the Waterloo school in Daisy, Washington, and schools in Colville and in Kettle Falls, and Marcus, both in Washington.
After graduating high school in 1959, he married Margarete Hoag of Bossberg, Washington, in August of 1960. They lived in Kettle Falls with their three children until November of 1965, when they moved to Kent, Washington, and remained in the Puget Sound area.
Donnie worked at Our Lady of the Valley Convent in Kettle Falls until 1965 when he moved. He then worked as a meat cutter for Bar-S Foods, Flaverland Meat Packing Company, and Albertsons Inc.
He worked very hard to provide for his family during his working years, until his retirement in 1989.
Donnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, flower and vegetable gardening, camping, and family vacations. He also enjoyed garage sales, telling stories, and visiting the casino.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Bradeen; mother, Dorothy (Sublie) Hilderbrand; step-father, Louie Hilderbrand; and his brother, Frank "Bud" Bradeen.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Butler) Bradeen of 20 years; son, Larry and wife Kim Bradeen of Tenino, Washington; daughter, Joana and husband Jim Lehnert of Tacoma, Washington; son, Rusty and wife Cindy Bradeen of Edgewood, Washington; and step-daughter, Charisse Pope of Spokane, Washington. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Dale (Sonny) Bradeen of Kettle Falls; and sister Arleita (Tootie) and husband Jim Campbell of Edwall, Washington.
The family has scheduled an interment of Donnie's ashes on Oct. 3, 2020, at a small immediate family service on the grounds of the Garden Valley Community Church, near Lake Ellen, Washington.
The family is planning a celebration of life service for the spring of 2021, due to the current statewide restrictions on gatherings.
