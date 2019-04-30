Doreen Sannes

Doreen Joyce Sannes passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash., on April 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Doreen was born in Hoquiam,Wash., on Dec. 17, 1934 , to Orville and Grace Pangborn. After a blind date she was hesitant to go on, she met Keith Sannes, the man she fell in love with and shortly thereafter married on May 29, 1952.

She resided in the Kettle Falls/Colville area in Washington for the past 45 years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother ,and she had a special place in her heart for each member of her family.

Doreen has always been a young girl at heart. She loved collecting porcelain dolls, Barbie dolls and Beanie Babies, just to name a few.

Doreen loved the Seattle Mariners, games shows and word search puzzles. She was a fabulous cook and, no matter how many were at her house during a meal time, she could always conjure up something to feed them all. Her "mac and cheese" recipe was a favorite among the family.

We feel so blessed and thank God for the time He gave us with this beautiful woman. Her spirit and teachings will live on in us all.

Doreen was proceeded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 59 years, Keith, and grandson Ryan Sannes.

She is survived by her son, Steve Sannes (Linda), Spokane; daughters, Kathy Sannes, Colville; Susan Lewis (Bill), Spokane; Michele Jones (Greg), Colville; daughter by affection, Kristy Cobban (Henry), Anaconda, Mont.; grandchildren, Andy Sannes, Brianne Sannes, Stephanie Sanders (Lee), Shannon Kubesh (Ted), Sean Sannes, Jennifer Brown (Vic), Justin and Tyler Jones; great-grandchildren, Marissa, Payton, Ethan, Noah, Brooke, Aubree, Amiela, Blaize, and Charlye; brothers, Duane (Laura), Larry and Gordie Pangborn, all of Spokane; sister, Sharon Crosby, Hardin, Mont.; and numerous extended family.

A celebration in honor of Doreen's life will be held at a later date.