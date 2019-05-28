Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Doris Lange Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mrs. Doris Lange

1936 - 2019

Doris Lange (Friesz) passed from this life to the next on May 16, 2019. She was born a twin to Emil and Mathilda Friesz in Grants Pass, Ore., on Sept. 9, 1936. When she was 2, the family moved to Billings, Mont., where Doris and her twin sister, Dorothy, attended school.

They graduated from Billings High School in 1954. Doris began attending Westmar College in LeMars, Iowa, in January 1956.

She met her husband, Don Lange, at Westmar College. They married on Dec. 19, 1958, in the college church. They graduated together in the spring on 1959, and Doris graduated with honors.

Don and Doris moved to Naperville, Ill., where he attended seminary school and she taught high school. After Don graduated, they moved to Nebraska where he was ordained and assigned to a church. At the same time, in 1962, their daughter, Ruth, was born.

After two years they were commissioned to serve as missionaries in Ecuador. Prior to going to Ecuador, they attended Spanish Language Institute in San Jose, Costa Rica, and there their second child, Steve, was born in 1965.

After leaving Ecuador, they were home missionaries in New Mexico for two years. From there, they moved to Washington State and served churches in the United Methodist Northwest Conference for 33 years.

In 1975, David, their youngest child, was born at Dayton, Wash. Doris chose to be a stay-at-home mother and care for her family. After David was in school, she began ubstitute teaching.

She had a full-tme position at a Christian School in Yakima, Wash., and a full-time position for the public school district for five years in Pasco, Wash. The last church they served was in Colville, Wash., for six years.

They both retired in 2002 and the church's retirement gift was a trip to Hawaii.

Doris was a homemaker, teacher, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. She loved nature, hiking, biking and backpacking. She enjoyed fishing, boating, sailing and traveling. During her lifetime, she visited all 50 states and took great trips to Alaska and Hawaii.

She was very talented, loved arts and crafts, cooking, baking, sewing, quilting and photography. She was also the class historian, having a degree in history, and meticulously documented her family's lives, adventures and journeys with yearly photo albums from 1931 through 2018, along with yearly scrapbooks of meaningful cards and mementos.

She really enjoyed reading over the last few years, including her Bible and especially the Old Testament. She was active in church life as the pastor's wife: she taught Sunday School classes, liked teaching adult bible study, and taught some classes she would call Bible 101 for Beginners. She served on committees, sang in the choir, and generally pitched in wherever there was a need. She was very supportive of the pastor.

After retirement, she enjoyed their log home on Aladdin Road in Colville, where she could plant flowers that she didn't have to leave behind. After moving from parsonage to parsonage several times, this was home. S

he discarded the packing boxes finally and said "I am moving no more forever!" (Her last move required no packing boxes.) Don and Doris celebrated their 60th diamond wedding anniversary on Dec. 19, 2018.

She was thrilled to attend her granddaughter Kylie's wedding a year ago in May, 2018, and also her grandson Josh's wedding in September, 2018.

Doris is survived by her husband, Don; her children, Ruth Ann Wilson (Ward), Graham, Wash., Steven Lange (Hope), Yakima, Wash., David Lange (Alison), Spokane, Wash.; her grandchildren, Josh Lange (Lexus), Yakima, Wash., Kylie Rhodes (Michael), Spokane, Wash., and Alek Lange, Spokane, Wash.

She is also survived by her twin sister, Dorothy BonDurant (Wayne), Fort Collins, Colo.; a brother, Fred Friesz (Chris), Polson, Mont.; sister-in-law, Claire Friesz.

She was preceded in death by both parents and brother Sam.

A memorial service for Mrs. Doris Lange will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Colville Community Church (United Methodist) with Pastor Dave McCue officiating and Reverend Dick Dickenson participating.

Contributions in Doris' honor can be made to the Colville Community Church and/or the Free Methodist Church, or to the Parkinson Foundation.

A good friend of Doris' described her in this way. "I think of sweet Doris and know that she was the epitome of grace – a gracious, thoughtful, loving, giving lady. I will miss her sweet warm smile."

