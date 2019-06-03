Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Doris (Howard) Zerba Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mrs. Doris Zonia (Howard) Zerba

1936 - 2019
Doris Zonia (Howard) Zerba

Doris Zonia (Howard) Zerba was born May 15, 1936 in Bryson City, N. C. to Cling and Maude Howard. She was raised in the Smokey Mountains with her many siblings and large extended family. Times were tough and everyone was expected to work hard. She completed the 8th grade and then took on odd jobs to support herself and her family. As a young woman Doris moved out west to Oregon and met her true love Delbert Zerba. Doris and Delbert were married on Feb. 12, 1955. In December of 1956 they moved to Summit Valley, and spent the rest their lives on Zerba Mountain.

Doris was a devoted wife and mother. She and Delbert raised 6 children. Doris worked hard along-side her husband as they built a large productive hog farm. In the beginning neither of them knew much about raising hogs on such an enormous scale. They just knew they wanted to make a living doing something they could do together. Delbert read and researched (all before the ease of the internet), Doris trusted in Delbert and together they built a wonderful life.

Doris loved to bake, cook, crochet and spend time with her family and pets. Her door was always open to everyone, no knocking necessary to enter her home. She loved to feed one and all who came through her door. No one ever left hungry. She had a gigantic sweet tooth that was beyond compare. Every day she baked. She enjoyed making pies, cookies, cheesecakes, cinnamon rolls, anything that scrumptious and delicious. Her biscuits and gravy, or home-made rolls were family favorites at any get-together, no matter what time of day it was. She loved trying out new recipes and sharing them with others.

Doris was an exceptional mother and grandmother. Her unconditional love was instrumental in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She demonstrated the values of honesty, forgiveness, faithfulness and kindness in everything she did. Her quiet, yet feisty demeanor was her trademark.

Over the last few years of her life Doris took up a new passion for pampering animals. Her special pets Jasper, Murphy and Bob enjoyed hot meals and treats daily. After Delbert passed away there were 3 pet pigs on the farm that were lavished with home-made cookies on a very regular and frequent basis. Everyone who visited, enjoyed the fun of the cookie-eating pigs.

Doris passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family on Fri., May 24, 2019. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; most of her siblings; her husband, Delbert; son, Dan, and son-in-law, Don. Doris is survived by: her sister, Sue Jenkins; in laws: Oliver and Marilyn Zerba, Ralph and June Zerba, Darrel and Kae Zerba; children, Deb and Tom Lotze, Dave and Cindy Zerba, Darren Zerba, Darlene and Shawn Hofstetter, Dayla and Manny Cantu; grandchildren, Justin and Jenna Lotze, Michael and Lexi Tone, Dan and Jennifer Lotze, Matt Zerba, Russell and Jadyn Zerba, Myles and Tawni Zerba, Tim and Melissa Zerba, Cody and Jodi Lotze, Casey and Katie Zerba, Ed Zerba, Josie Huguenin, Julie Huguenin, Gunnar Hofstetter, Addison Cantu, Calvin Cantu and Troy Cantu; soon to be 24 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews extended family, special friends and neighbors.

The memorial service for Mrs. Doris Z. Zerba will begin at 10:00 a.m., Sat., July 20, 2019 at the Summit Valley Community Church in Addy, Wash. Memorial contributions may be given to .

The memorial service for Mrs. Doris Z. Zerba will begin at 10:00 a.m., Sat., July 20, 2019 at the Summit Valley Community Church in Addy, Wash. Memorial contributions may be given to .

Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 5, 2019