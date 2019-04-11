Dorla Jean Yoho

Dorla Jean Yoho went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a long battle with lupus. Dorla was born in Toledo, Ohio, on Oct. 21, 1966, to Chalance and Lena (Wallin) Yoho.

Chalance's work moved the family to numerous places until they took up roots in Oroville, Wash., in 1978. Dorla was a 1986 graduate of Oroville High School.

She worked at Lake O'Packers in Oroville until she was diagnosed with lupin in 1990. Because of medical issues, Dorla moved to Colville, Wash., in 2002 to be closer to her doctors in Spokane.

Dorla was a member of the Colville Community Church. She enjoyed playing games and chatting with friends and family on her iPad. She loved music, doing crafts, and enjoyed her Seahawks.

Dorla is survived by her mother, Lena Yoho of Colville; sister, Jena Luderman (Jason) of Colville, sister, Cheryl Yoho of Colville; half-sister, Karen Taber of New York; sister-in-law, Zena Yoho of Spokane; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur baby, Willow.

Dorla is preceded in death by her father, Chalance Yoho; brother, Joseph Yoho; baby sister, Patricia Yoho; and grandparents, Ernest & Agnes Wallin and George & Ruthie Yoho.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to the Colville Community Church in honor of Dorla.