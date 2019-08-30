|
Dorothy Ann Allen
Dorothy Ann Allen, age 89, a 64 year resident of Colville, Wash. passed away on Aug. 27, 2019 in Colville. Dorothy was born on July 4, 1930 in Sturgis, Miss. the daughter of James Vardaman and Nannie Sue (Jernigan) Collier.
She moved often in her youth as they traveled with her father's work opportunities within Mississippi. Dorothy graduated as the 1948 Class Valedictorian from Maben, Miss. She then attended Business College in Memphis, Tenn. where she met a young Marine by the name of Robert Elwood (Bob) Allen. Their long distance courtship led to marriage and on Oct. 20, 1950 they exchanged vows in Battleground, Wash. Together they moved to Camp Pendleton, Calif. where she began raising their family during his overseas deployment. Following his honorable discharge, Dorothy and Bob moved to Kennewick. Dorothy was then working in the home caring for the needs of her family. In 1955 they moved to Colville, Wash. where Dorothy supported Bob in several business ventures beginning with the ownership and operation of the T.V. Center and then Sears Store in the mid 1960s. They later also owned and operated the George Stahley Car Wash and Birch Street Apartments. They sold the Sears Store in the late 1980's and have gradually divested as they worked their way "through" retirement. Bob preceded Dorothy in death on Sept. 21, 2007. She remained in Colville with the loving support of their children.
Dorothy enjoyed traveling with Bob and her children. They often traveled to the Southern States to visit family. They drove the great Al-Can Highway to Alaska once, as well as taking a boat up to the Alaskan shores. They also traveled via train through Mexico, cruised the Caribbean waters and flew to the Hawaiian Islands. Dorothy had a green thumb and raised both flowers and vegetables. She spent many hours making quilts for her grandchildren and spent countless hours watching over her grandchildren as they grew. She will be remembered for her kind, loving and consistent nature that was loyal, compassionate and generous.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Allen; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Allen and her sister, Maxine Denney.
She is survived by her children, Kim Allen (Debbie) of Ellensburg, Wash., Tani Kaye Gunn (Paul) of Manson, Wash., Karen Vaagen (Wayne) of Colville, Wash., and Kermit Allen (Annette) of Kettle Falls, Wash.; 10 grandchildren, Jenifer Allen, Michael Allen, Ryann Pruitt, Tiela Melville, Crystal Rosas, Stuart Ringrose, Stephanie Uhden, Scott Vaagen, Brian Vaagen, and Kermit "A.J." Allen; 15 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Gerry Elgin of Texas City, Texas, Betty Schultz of Conroe, Texas, June Collier of League City, Texas, and a host of extended family.
The funeral service for Mrs. Dorothy A. Allen will begin at 10:00 a.m., Tues., Sept. 3, 2019 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, Wash. A graveside service and vault interment will follow at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville, Wash. Memorial contributions may be given to any organization in benefit of Veterans. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019