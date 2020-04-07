|
|
Dorothy Elizabeth "Betty" Heeney passed away March 25, 2020, in Colville, Washington, at age 89.
She was born February 3, 1931, in Pennsylvania where she grew up and attended Penn State University, earning a bachelor of science degree in Home Economics.
Anyone who knew Betty understood her passion for Penn State, especially the football team.
Betty had a diverse life, as a hospital dietitian, mother of five children, then returning to full-time work in Colville as a dietitian for Pinewood Nursing Home.
She grew up and married Jack (an equally passionate Penn State grad and fan) in eastern Pennslyvania in 1952. They were transferred to Pittsburgh in the early 1960s and then cross country to Colville in 1974 with the construction and operation of Northwest Alloys.
Betty was a great cook and entertainer, a killer Bridge player and a dedicated mother and grandmother.
She was also dedicated to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, serving the church and the Colville community.
Betty is survived by her five children, Carol Shiplet (Glenn), Jan O'Regan (Terry), Neil Heeney (Sherri), Brian Heeney (Linda) and Patty Slagle (Rob); 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be scheduled at Immaculate Conception when the coronavirus crisis has passed. A reception will follow.
At a later date, Betty will be buried with her loving husband, Jack, at Arlington National Cemetery.
Betty had many interests (outside of the Heeney family), but two organizations were particularly dear to her heart, her church and PEO, a philanthropic educational organization that supports women's education.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to:
• Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish 320 N. Maple St. Colville, WA 99114 (509) 684-6223
• PEO Chapter AX c/o Rosemary Shaw, 196 Schwartz Rd., Colville, WA 99114.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020