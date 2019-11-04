|
|
Duane Keith DeHart
Duane Keith DeHart, a long time resident of Colville, passed away on October 25, 2019 in Colville at the age of 87. He was born on October 4, 1932 to Leonard and Mabel (Slentz) DeHart in Colville, Washington.
Duane grew up on a farm outside of Colville and attended Mill Creek grade school through the seventh grade. He graduated from Colville High School in 1950.
Duane served in the Army from 1952 to 1954. Duane liked to go fishing and hunting. He enjoyed elk hunting in the Blue Mountains for several years.
Duane retired from Boise Cascade where he had worked for several years.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mabel DeHart; sisters, Donna DeHart and Nancy DeHart. He is survived by his sisters, Joyce Thompson, Carol (Willard) Lundquist, brother, Dan DeHart and nieces and nephews.
At his request there will be no service.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Nov. 6, 2019