Mr. Dywen Leon "Hector" Mooney


Dywen "Hector" Leon Mooney
On Monday March 4th 2019 Dywen "Hector" L Mooney, loving husband and father of 3, passed away at the age of 79. He was born in Prairie Grove, Ark. in 1939 to Cecil and Beulah Mooney. The family moved to Nevada shortly thereafter. He worked in Construction most of his life, traveling all around the Western United States for work. Dywen retired from the Hanford Nuclear reservation in 2005.
Dywen married Carol Perryman in 1981. They had 2 wonderful children and several grandchildren that he absolutely adored. He loved nothing more than to spend time with his family. He enjoyed teaching everyone all the things he had learned throughout his life. He will be truly missed for all of his knowledge about anything you wanted to know. He was a true "Jack of all trades", and a master of all of them it seemed.
Dywen is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Beulah Mooney, his son Trenie Mooney, Brother Hugh 'Webb" Mooney. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Mooney; his son, Michael; daughter, Melissa; brothers, Denzil, Lloyd, and Hershel; and sister, Nell; numerous nieces and nephews; and several grandchildren that were the light of his world.
Dywen always had a smile on his face, and a mischievous look in his eyes, but he was a kind soul that would go out of his way to help anyone that needed it. His advice and knowledge will truly be missed and cherished by all.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 20, 2019
