As Easter dawned into a glorious Resurrection Sunday, E. Sue Bott passed into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior, as she entered her Heavenly home on April 21, 2019. As difficult as it is, we are assured she is fully healed and her joyful, bubbly self again.

She was a longtime resident of Pocatello, Idaho, and passed away in Spokane, Wash., at the age of 93. Sue was born in Pocatello to Basil and Pearl Jones. Her father passed away when she was a toddler and, a few years later, her mother married Stanley Hanson.

Sue was raised in Pocatello and attended schools in that community all 12 years.

She worked for Greyhound as a courier for a time. She met her husband, Abner, at a Moose Lodge dance in Pocatello. They wed in 1947 in Pocatello and began a marriage that lasted 65 years.

Sue was exuberant, full of life, and had a smile that lit up the room, which brought joy to anyone who experienced it. She enjoyed being a homemaker and, later, working in the insurance industry.

After retirement, she and Abner enjoyed traveling in their RV, becoming full time "snowbirds." They travelled throughout the southern United States during the winter months, visiting family and enjoying many extended stays with their daughters.

Abner preceded Sue in death a few years ago.

She is survived by her daughters, Margene Coates and husband, Joe, of Kettle Falls, Wash., and Kristine Galloway and husband, Dick, pf Denver, Colo.; grandchildren; great grandchildren, a great-great grandson; and many nieces and nephews that she held close to her heart.

A memorial service will held in Pocatello.