Edna Amaryllis Nokes, 91, passed away peacefully at her residence in Seattle, Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.

Ryllis, as she was known by her friends and family, was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming, on July 29, 1929, to Edna and Joseph Mask.

She had one brother, Joseph Arlyn Mask.

Her family moved to the Seattle area in her early childhood and Ryllis graduated from Cleveland High School.

On June 8, 1948, she married Berkeley (Bert) Nokes. While raising her six children, Ryllis worked as a bookkeeper and salesperson at an industrial supply company, and she started her own successful business in that same industry.

Upon retirement, she and Bert moved to the Colville, Washington, area to a house they built by Narcisse Creek.

Eventually, they moved to the family ranch near Rice. Always one to stay busy, Ryllis reentered the workforce and worked as a bookkeeper for the Jesse Webb Center in Colville.

Ryllis was a longtime member of the Eastern Star organization. In Seattle she held several leadership posts within the group and continued that association with the Pine Tree Chapter in Kettle Falls, Washington.

As an active member of the Pine Tree Chapter, she was elected to serve in several offices, including the office of Worthy Matron.

She was always proud of the scholarship program funded by the group and worked to help it succeed.

Ryllis is survived by children, Jerry (Claire) Nokes of Colville, Aleece (Mike) McGlothern of Colville, Teresa (Rich) Neff of Seattle, Edrie (Steve) Andrews of Shelton, Washington, and Jesse Nokes of Brier, Washington; grandchildren, John Nokes, Bryan Nokes, Melissa Purvis, Matt McGlothern, Jenny Schild, Edrie Risdon, JB Andrews, Tara Andrews, Sam Andrews; and many great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bert Nokes; son, Bruce Nokes; and granddaughter, Anne Kelly.

Ryllis will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Colville, Washington. The family will hold a private memorial in the spring.

We would like to thank all those who cared for Ryllis during her long illness. Their kindness and patience were a blessing to her and her family.

