|
|
Edna Ruby Ogan
Edna (Eddie) Ruby Ogan went to be with her Lord on September 23, 2019. She was born at Grant Orchards, Wash. On September 19, 1931. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1949. Edna's passion and compassion in life was her love for missionaries. Edna loved traveling to the different foreign countries visiting the many missionaries learning there culture and conditions, and seeing the smiling faces on all the children. Edna typed Monthly Missionary letters and mailed them to 300 missionaries, family and friends each month for a few decades, sharing her life and memories. Edna would wait for end of season sales to purchase leftover gloves and shoes from Walmart, and Payless Shoes to ship to Africa. She sewed quilts, knitted hats and scarfs, made cloth dolls, and a multitude of different projects for the foreign countries and orphanages. She loved helping children.
On March 29, 1952, Edna married Philip Elton Ogan. They were married for over 66 years. They had one son, Timothy, born to them and adopted 11 children, Rozanne, Tamila (Tom), Suzanne, Thomas, Elaine, Angeline (Tom), Lynita (Pat), Peter, Philip, Kim (Stephen) and two additional children that they raised like there own, Lyle (Kristine), and Sofie (Tom).
Edna and her husband had fostered many children for many years. All during their marriage, Edna and her husband did all they could to help children. Edna and her husband have numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Edna and her husband moved to Colville in 1985 and she worked for the National Association of State Department of Agriculture for many years until she retired.
Edna was a member of the Colville Assembly of God Church where she was deeply loved by both the church members and missionaries.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019