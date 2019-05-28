Edward "Ed" Eugene Brown

Edward "Ed" Eugene Brown, 81, a 21 -ear resident of Colville, Wash., passed away on May 20, 2019, in Colville. Ed was born on Sept. 11, 1937, in Philipsburg, Pa., the son of Francis Helen Brown.

Ed was raised by his grandmother, Harriet, and grandfather, William, in Altoona, Pa., where he attended both grade school and high school. He graduated in 1954 from Altoona High School and then entered the U.S. Air Force. Ed served both overseas and stateside for a combined 33 years.

His overseas assignments included Japan, England, Germany, Egypt, and the Philippines. Stateside, he was stationed in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Florida and California.

In 1960, Ed married Evelyn O'Connor at the age of 23. Together they raised five children.

On Oct. 18, 1984, Ed married Nelly M. Mandalucay at the Clark Air Base in the Philippines. Their family grew with the birth of their three children during his final years with the Air Force.

He was honorably discharged on July 31, 1988. They built a home in Colville where they finished raising their family and retired.

Ed's health began to rapidly decline due to growing respiratory complications in 2016. He struggled but did his best to never slow. He was a man in constant motion.

He took his families camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. With his ability to build and construct, Ed created his own empire with home improvements, projects and of course the "retaining wall."

He was generous with his time, talents and treasures to those in need. Ed was an inspiration to his family, gave them strength by caring for them with wisdom, strength, hard work and a touch of stubbornness.

He came from nothing, created much and spoiled several along the way, especially his Nelly. He was well educated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas and a master's from the University of Angeles, Philippines. He earned countless letters, awards and monumental recognitions, which spoke his investment in those around him. His character was always humble and accomplished.

He is a past member of the Eagles Lodge, Kelly O'Keefe V.F.W. Post, land a ifetime member of the American Legion and Knights of Columbus.

Ed was preceded in death by two sons, Eddie Brown Jr. and Sean Brown; and a grandson, Clayton Crowell.

He is survived by his wife, Nelly Brown of Colville, Wash.; six children, Nora Rivera (Ed) of Redlands, Calif., Kelly Holley of West Virginia, Kevin Brown of Tampa, Fla., Janneth Brown of Airway Heights, Wash., Jonathan Brown of Barksdale AFB Louisiana, Jacqueline Brown (Kevin Crowell) of Winter Haven, Fla.; one half-brother, Jim Sharpless of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Jennifer Gonzalez, Christina Rivera, Sean Tastet, Lauren Rivera, Nicole Holley; and seven great-grandchildren, Evan, Cameron, Xander, Jacob, Riley, Evelyn, Sean Jr.

The services for Mr. Edward E. Brown will begin with a Vigil/Rosary service at 7 p.m., on Thur., May 23, 2019, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville, Wash.

A graveside service and vault interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Colville. Memorial contributions may be given to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 29, 2019