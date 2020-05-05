Eldin C. Kyle "Al Kyle"
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eldin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldin C. Kyle "Al Kyle" died April 24, 2020, in Colville, Washington.
He was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Saskatchewan, Canada.
A beloved husband, father of five, stepfather of three, grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of four.
Al spent most of his career as a General Contractor and business owner working in California, Arizona and Nevada.
After moving to Colville, he pursued his hobbies of farming, fishing and playing music.
As a member of the "Arden Hill Gang," he enjoyed many hours of "pickin' and grinnin'" and socializing with the people of this musical community.
Al was often described as a unique and one-of-a-kind individual who touched the lives of many. He will forever be missed.
Al is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Ron Kyle (Jeanette), Teri Kyle Simmons (Thad), Aprile Kyle Silberschlag (Hans), Susan Kyle Garbayo (John), and Wendy Kyle Murphy (Brian); step-children, Cindy Brown, Laura Dichter Brown, and Angela Brown Catlin (Jason); and numerous extended relatives throughout Canada and the western United States.
The Kyle family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care Al received through Hospice of Spokane.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved