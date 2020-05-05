Eldin C. Kyle "Al Kyle" died April 24, 2020, in Colville, Washington.
He was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Saskatchewan, Canada.
A beloved husband, father of five, stepfather of three, grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of four.
Al spent most of his career as a General Contractor and business owner working in California, Arizona and Nevada.
After moving to Colville, he pursued his hobbies of farming, fishing and playing music.
As a member of the "Arden Hill Gang," he enjoyed many hours of "pickin' and grinnin'" and socializing with the people of this musical community.
Al was often described as a unique and one-of-a-kind individual who touched the lives of many. He will forever be missed.
Al is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Ron Kyle (Jeanette), Teri Kyle Simmons (Thad), Aprile Kyle Silberschlag (Hans), Susan Kyle Garbayo (John), and Wendy Kyle Murphy (Brian); step-children, Cindy Brown, Laura Dichter Brown, and Angela Brown Catlin (Jason); and numerous extended relatives throughout Canada and the western United States.
The Kyle family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care Al received through Hospice of Spokane.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
He was born Sept. 7, 1935, in Saskatchewan, Canada.
A beloved husband, father of five, stepfather of three, grandfather of 15, great-grandfather of four.
Al spent most of his career as a General Contractor and business owner working in California, Arizona and Nevada.
After moving to Colville, he pursued his hobbies of farming, fishing and playing music.
As a member of the "Arden Hill Gang," he enjoyed many hours of "pickin' and grinnin'" and socializing with the people of this musical community.
Al was often described as a unique and one-of-a-kind individual who touched the lives of many. He will forever be missed.
Al is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Ron Kyle (Jeanette), Teri Kyle Simmons (Thad), Aprile Kyle Silberschlag (Hans), Susan Kyle Garbayo (John), and Wendy Kyle Murphy (Brian); step-children, Cindy Brown, Laura Dichter Brown, and Angela Brown Catlin (Jason); and numerous extended relatives throughout Canada and the western United States.
The Kyle family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care Al received through Hospice of Spokane.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 5 to May 6, 2020.