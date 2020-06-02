Eldon Leon Baker Jr., age 65, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Jr was born on Sept. 14, 1954, in Chewelah, Washington to Eldon and Pansy (Lyons) Baker.
Jr. and Nancy were married on April 2, 1977, at Kettle River Grange #1120 in Barstow, Washington.
For three years after the wedding, they made their residence in Marcus, Washington.
At that time, they found a perfect little slice of heaven at Deadman Creek and lived there for the next 40 years.
Jr. served three years in the Army, spending most of his time in Germany. After serving in Germany, he received an honorable discharge.
Jr. worked at Brauners for 21 years, continuing to work for Columbia Cedar, Inc., when they took over for an additional nine years, until his retirement in 2005 due to medical reasons.
He was part of the American Legion of Kettle Falls for sometime now and made it a priority to help with anything that he could at the Legion.
He also loved to watch sporting events, whether it was football, or even basketball. He was always ready to watch, especially when it came to watching his daughters or grandkids play. Jr. would go to watch his grandkids play against a school that he had attended, and he would cheer his school on instead of his own grandkids.
He loved to be able to go outside and cut some wood or even do some work with the tractor, which he absolutely loved driving.
He loved the outdoors, if he could be outside doing just about anything he would be. Hunting and fishing were favorites of his to do when he could do it.
Anyone that knew Jr. knew just how much of a goofy personality he had, he loved to make others smile. As long as he thought it was funny, it was funny.
Jr. loved being able to spend time with his grandkids and his kids. When the kids were younger, he would pay them a couple of dollars so they would take off his boots and he didn't have to, and that's one of the many fond memories that his kids and grandkids will always cherish.
Jr. would only get one haircut every year and, when that happened, everyone would be shocked about just how different he looked. The mountain man title that he loved and wore proudly would be interrupted for a little till he could grow it all back.
Jr. was always there for people, especially if they were in need of help. He would complain about it, of course, but he would always lend a helping hand to those in need.
When Jr. retired, he started to cook more and tried more recipes. He found out that he was a really good cook, and his family loved the dishes he prepared.
Jr. also enjoyed watching old western movies.
He was involved in the Republic Fair for over 40 years; at the beginning it was just by helping, but the longer he was there, the more involved he got. He eventually became the weigh master and the barn superintendent.
Jr. is survived by his wife, Nancy, and their three daughters, Pj Morgan (Peter), Tara (John) Branson, and Jamie (Casey) Kinney; and grandkids, Aryana Ivey, Timmy Ivey, Zac Letts, Brittney Baker, Emily Kinney, Alisha Baker, Mathew Baker, Robbie Richards, and Jacque Richards; agreat grand-daughters, Charlotte Smith and Alani Garcia; sisters, Martha (Johnny) Miller, Nancy (Wade) Mather; brothers Ken (Julie) Baker, Terry Baker, Dennis (Carrie) Baker, Chris (Stephanie) Laughter, John (Amanda) Laughter.
Jr. is preceded in death by his father, Eldon Leon Baker, and his Mother, Pansy (Lyons) Baker, well as brother Mike Baker and grandson Robert Ivey.
There will be a memorial service held at the American Legion in Kettle Falls, Washington, on June 6 at 11 a.m. to celebrate the life of Eldon Leon Baker Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Legion in Kettle Falls. Sign the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.Danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory had been entrusted with the arrangements.
