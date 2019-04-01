|
|
Elizabeth Josephine Davis
Elizabeth Josephine Davis known to most as Betty Davis peacefully passed on March 29,
2019 in her home at Colville at 77 years old. Betty was born on Aug. 1, 1941 in Missoula,
Mont. to Lloyd Irwin and Frances Lichety. She had four brothers George, Jack, Howard,
LLoyd, and one sister Sandy.
She met her husband on a potato farm in 1960 in Connell, Wash. Betty married
Charles Elbert Davis in Oct. 16,1963 and they were married until Charles passing in 2004 for
43 years. She spent a lot of time moving around with her husband and children they lived in
California, Republic, Hunters, and many more places until they moved to Colville in 1980 where
their family became a long time resident in the community. Betty worked as a
housekeeper/laundress for 25 years at Buena Vista in Colville, and was a loving caregiver to her
husband in his final years.
Betty was an active member of the Eagles, she was in Tops, and belonged to a Coffee
Club, and the Homemaker's Clubs in Colville. Betty loved to go to lunch at the Eagles and tea
with her friends at Super1, gamble on the weekend, and spend time with her kids and grandkids
any chance she had. Betty had many friends, and was social with anyone she would meet,
anywhere we went with her she would always be talking to someone, she was loved by many.
She was an avid reader and had a large collection of books, she loved her cat Rascal, and
loved going out to the lake. She would go fishing and ride around hunting with her husband at
the local lakes. She loved to go to the lake and watch the kids play in the water and in the sand,
or go ride their bikes. She made the best chicken and dumplings, and would make Christmas
candy every year for everyone from scratch. She would always spell their names in sharpie on
their presents, and she had the most distinguishable handwriting, she would write everything
down. Every weekend in the spring and summer she would be going to the yard sales first thing
in the morning and would shop around with family or even alone, she loved to look for new
treasures. She loved to plant flowers and maintain her flowers and lawn, and she loved to hear
her wind chimes blowing in the wind. If you drove by her house you might see her sitting outside
her house in her chair on the front porch.
Betty had three children and one she called her adopted daughter along with their
spouses; Renotta Johns and her husband Curtis Johns; Rosetta Davis and her husband Robert
King; and Charles Davis(AKA Chucky) and Theresa Davis, and her "adopted" daughter Terri
"Love" Deleon. Her grandchildren were Jeremy Mitchell and his wife ,Stephanie Mitchell,
Chrisha Johns, Charles Davis III, Nicole Simmons, Megan Johns, and Justin Baulne. Her great
grandchildren were Kiarra Mitchell, Cayden Mitchell, Kylin Tolliver, Dakota Baulne, Taylor
Davis, Austin Friend, Jace Friend, and Jaxton Johns. She had numerous nieces and nephews, too
many to count that loved her and she loved as well.
Betty was the type of person who even if you weren't blood she would call you a
grandkid or kid, she had many adopted loved ones in the community that she would love on. She
was the glue that kept the family together, and brought the family together. Every Christmas Eve
was at her house with all the kids, and many Easters we spent hunting eggs in her backyard.
Betty always bought her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids their first bike on their birthdays,
and she was proud of being the first to give them their first bike. She was known to the grandkids
and great grandkids as Grandma Ice Cream because she would always have a freezer full of
ice cream for us.
Betty went to all the events with for her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. She was
always the one cheering you on at your softball or basketball games, baby showers, dance
recitals, graduations, birthdays, weddings, and anything in between. She loved on anyone that
was around her and she always knew how to make you feel like you mattered. She was the best
listener, and she was a shoulder to a cry on when you needed it. She brought joy with her
everywhere she went, and she always had a positive attitude. At events she would be the one to
sit down and talk to you about how you were doing, and she always took a genuine interest in
everyone she met. She always saw the good and love in everyone, she was the definition of
unconditional love. She was always welcoming, and never turned anyone away, and never said
an ill word about anyone. She had a huge heart, she would always remember your birthday and
send you a card or call you to let you know she was thinking of you. She was encouraging, and
supportive of her kids and grandkids hopes and dreams.
If you knew Betty she would be seen with a big smile on her face, twinkling eyes behind
her glasses, and she was usually reaching in for a hug when she saw you. She always took a
million pictures with her disposal camera of every event, it's like she wanted to remember the
happy moments with her family. She was a matriarch to the family, and a hero to many people of
her family. She was a mother, grandmother, wife, friend, and she will be missed so much. She
was beautiful and she had a beautiful heart, it was an honor to have known her, and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Davis. As well as her mother and
father Francis and Lloyd Irwin, her brother Howard, Jack, and her sister Sandy.
A memorial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Colville, Wash. where she
will be laid to rest next to her husband Charles Davis on April 3rd, 2019 at 2pm. There will be a
Celebration of Life Memorial proceeding the graveside funeral at the Eagles, we are asking
people bring food and pictures. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at
www.danekasfuneralchapel.com . Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is the one entrusted
with Betty's arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019