Mrs. Elizabeth Mackenzie Cissel "Betty" Lynt

1918 - 2019
Elizabeth Mackenzie Cissel Lynt

On May 7, 2019 as the Sound of Music's 'So Long, Farewell' was playing, Elizabeth Mackenzie Cissel Lynt "Betty" passed away peacefully at Buena Vista Nursing Home in Colville. She was born on Dec. 2, 1918 at Sibley Hospital in Washington DC to parents Jarvis Brown Cissel & Grace Elizabeth Mackenzie Cissel. A fourth generation Washingtonian, she resided in the greater Washington area for all but 11 years of her 100 year life.

Betty graduated from McKinley Tech High School in 1936. In 1941 she earned a BA from the University of Maryland where she studied sociology & psychology. At the "U" she was a proud member of the Kappa Delta Sorority maintaining friendships throughout her life.

On Nov. 17, 1944 Betty married Richard King Lynt at Lincoln Road Methodist Church in DC. After the wedding, she travelled with "Dick" to San Diego where they resided while he served the Navy at Camp Pendleton for the duration of World War ll. They then moved to New Jersey where Dick worked for Squibb Labs & was a research fellow at Rutgers. While in New Jersey their first two children, Richard and Margaret, were born. Shortly after Margaret's birth the family returned to Washington DC where 4 years later their third child, David, was born. Betty lived in DC & subsequently in Silver Springs, Md. until moving to Colville in the spring of 2014.

While in the greater Washington area, Betty worked as a clerk at American Security & Trust Bank. She also worked in payroll at the Potomac Electric Power Company & at the Marriot Corporation.

A lifelong member of the Methodist Church, Betty was wedded to her faith. She held many positions at Marvin Memorial Methodist Church in Silver Springs Md. including over 50 years in leadership of the Prayer Fellowship. She made deep & abiding friendships that sustained her throughout her life.

Music was also a huge part of Betty's life. She sang in the choirs of every church & school she attended in addition to the choir of the Girl Reserves- an organization that held special meaning for her in her formative years. She played the harmonica & regaled the guests at her 100th birthday party with her spirited playing. During her time at Buena Vista if she wasn't chatting or napping she was singing happily.

Betty loved people, could talk with anyone, and relished being in the center of activity. She had a positive outlook on life which was shared with all who spent time with her. She was devoted to family and friends, never missing an opportunity to express how much she loved & appreciated them & their care. She will be deeply missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, C. Wilbur Cissel, & her husband. She is survived by three children, Richard (Marilyn) Lynt, David Lynt, Margaret (Richard Hoover) Lynt; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Doug) Shumway, Meredith (Adam Bullard) Lynt, Sean (Brenda) Hoover, Todd (Tonuah Trujillo) Hoover; and five great-grandchildren, Olivia & Nathan Shumway, Alex & Ben Hoover, & Mo Bullard.

A special thank you to the staff of Buena Vista who with their loving care made Betty's last two years as comfortable & happy as humanly possible. Her family will be forever grateful. Memorial donations may be made to Buena Vista Healthcare, 151 Buena Vista Dr., Colville, Wash. 99114 or the .

A private memorial will be held on Sat., May 25, 2019. Interment will be at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Maryland at a later date. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 22, 2019