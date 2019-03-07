Elizabeth Wood Estes

Elizabeth went home to be with our Lord and her angels on Feb. 21, 2019. She was 90 years old. She was born on Jan. 27, 1929, in Flint Hill, Rappahannock, Va. Elizabeth lived in Northport, Wash., for 40 years and was married to Calvin Estes for 35 years.

She had five children: Leonard (Mary) Braden, Glide, Ore.; Jeral Braden, Roseburg, Ore.; Diane Dolsman, Northport, Wash.; Gail Braden, Kettle Falls, Wash.; Linda Welsh, Colville, Wash.; and two step-sons, Everett Estes, Northport, Wash; and Eugene Estes, Spokane, Wash.; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth volunteered many years at the Northport School and was also a PTO member. She was also in charge of the Northport Tree of Sharing for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by granddaughters Tracy Braden and DeeAnna Dolsman, grandson Travis Dolsman and son-in-law, Russell Dolsman.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in the spring. Memorial contributions may be given to any children's hospital.

Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019