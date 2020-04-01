|
Elmo R. Denney, 94, a resident of Evans, Washington, since 1962 passed away quietly on March 12, 2020, in Chewelah, Washington.
Elmo was born May 2, 1925, near Kettle Falls, Washington, the only child of Orville and Grace Denney.
Elmo grew up on the family cattle ranch that his parents homesteaded on Flat Creek Road near China Bend.
He had a long and interesting life and he lived it exactly the way he wanted to live.
Elmo enjoyed telling stories from the past: he talked about his dad using a team of horses to clear the fields at the ranch, riding a horse every day to the Flat Creek school, early hunting and fishing adventures, going to the falls at Kettle Falls to buy salmon from tribal fishers, watching logging crews clear the banks of the Columbia for Lake Roosevelt and moving towns to higher ground.
He and his dad even walked across the Columbia on a hard winter when it was iced over.
Elmo also knew the family name of many of the old log cabins scattered through the mountains in the Flat Creek area.
His parents raised cattle and garden produce to market in local towns and Elmo raised chickens.
He really enjoyed telling hunting and fishing stories, his favorites were about bear hunting and stories of hunts with his friend Bill Schumaker.
He also enjoyed shooting, hand loading, wood cutting, boating, and riding his motorcycles.
Elmo married June Patburg of Echo Valley, Washington, on May 31, 1958. They had two children, Dale and Leah.
Elmo took the family on many hunting, fishing, wood cutting, boating, motorcycle riding, and summer exploring trips.
He was a hard worker; after being discharged from the Army he worked for the State Patrol, Forest Service, Vanstone Mine, and the Denney Rock Quarry.
He also worked at Drapers Sawmill in Colville, Washington, and Palm Bros Sawmill in Northport, Washington. He later retired from the Kettle Falls Boise Cascade Sawmill.
For many years after retiring, he kept busy gathering aluminum cans from area businesses for recycling.
Elmo met Doris Krest in her hometown of Castlegar, B.C., they married on December 18, 1987. They spent most of their time together at home in Evans. They also enjoyed visiting with his friend Brian Childers, and they enjoyed having a few beers every Saturday night for many years with friends in Northport. Elmo really enjoyed his many birthday parties at the tavern.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Albert Krest; daughter, Leah Reed, son-in-law, John Reed, sister-in-law, Dorothy Hidlebaugh, one great-granddaughter, aunts and uncles.
Elmo is survived by his wife, Doris; son, Dale (Tara) Denney of Colville, mother-in-law, Vi Krest of Castlegar B.C.; brother-in-law, Darcy (Ericka) Krest of Warfield, B.C.; brother-in-law, Doug Hidlebaugh of Kelowna B.C.; grandkids, Curtis Denney of Port Angeles, Washington, Mindy (Joe) Merrill of Colville, Michelle (Kyle) Perry of Port Angeles, Washington, Brian Denney of Wallace Idaho, Shelby (Josh) Williams of Madison, Wisconsin, and great-grandchildren, Matthew Perry, Brooke Merrill, Ethan Perry; and niece, Rebecka Hidlebaugh.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 2, 2020, in Northport at the Rivertown Grill and, later in the evening, at Kuks Tavern.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020