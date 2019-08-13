|
Elsie "Lisa" May Llewellyn
Elsie "Lisa" May Llewellyn (nee Stratton) aged 71 passed away in her sleep August 1, 2019 at her home in Omak Wash..
Lisa was born April 8, 1948 in San Bernardino Calif. to Pitman and Pauline Stratton, the third of six children; Jenny, Pitman "Buz", Shirley, Bonnie, Karen and John. The family moved to Hunters Wash. in 1962 where Lisa attended High School and eventually met the love of her life Terry Llewellyn Sr. The two were married June 19, 1965 in Coeur d'Alene Idaho, a blessed and dedicated union that would last 54 years, they were inseparable from the start and that never diminished. They began their new life together on a small farm on Harvey Creek near Cedonia Wash. and welcomed their first child, Terry Jr in May 1966 and their second child, Patrick "Pat" in August 1967. They moved to Lincoln in 1968 to be closer to Terry Sr's work at the Lincoln sawmill and welcomed their third child, Tamara in May 1971. The family then settled in Okanogan in 1979 where the family remained.
Lisa was an exceptionally kind and loving person, always willing to help anyone in need. While raising her own three children, she opened her home multiple times for other children as a foster mom to help young children and teens in need. She worked during the harvests at Johnny Appleseed as well as other local clerical/service industry jobs and was loved dearly by her co-workers and friends. Her true passion was spending time with her family and she was especially excited to become a grandmother; Lisa loved her grandchildren dearly. She also loved spending time with her beloved husband watching Mariner baseball games, she knew all the players and followed them faithfully win or lose, this dedication epitomized her in every regard.
Lisa is survived by her loving husband, Terry Sr; son, Terry Jr (Tami) Llewellyn of Omak and daughter, Tamara (Pat) Lee of Atlanta Ga.; Sisters, Jenny (Neil) Hartlerode, Shirley (Dan) Babcock, Bonnie (John) Gill; and brother, John (Pam) Stratton as well as a very large extended family including numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Pitman and Pauline Stratton; her father, and mother in-law, George and Georgie Llewellyn; brother Buz; sister, Karen; son, Pat; grandson, Patrick; grandson, Jake; and great grandson, Logan.
There will be a family gathering in her honor at her niece's ranch near the Tri Cities later this month. In leu of flowers, well-wishers are encouraged to donate to Omak Food Bank or a .
Goodbye for now to the sweetest kindest soul ever to grace our presence, you were always the first to say I love you and you always made certain that your loved ones felt loved and appreciated, truly a rare and selfless quality.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Aug. 14, 2019