1/1
Emily "Lorraine" Hood
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily "Lorraine" Hood of Inchelium, Washington, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 30, 2020.
Lorraine was born to Ervin "Manny" Peone and Violet Moomaw on March 3, 1933, in Colville, Washington. In the late 1940s, she married John E. "Jim" Stillwell and shortly after they welcomed four beautiful children: Roberta, Everett, Billy and Jon.
Lorraine and Jim would eventually divorce. After this, she thought it would be best to move.
So, she packed up and moved to Oroville, Washington, where she later met Bill Hood. Then in 1958, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, they said their "I Do's."
Bill and Lorraine moved around a few times before deciding to settle in Inchelium, Washington, in the early 80s.
She lived there until Bill's passing in 2003.
After the passing of her husband, Lorraine spent several years traveling to Yuma, Arizona, for the winter, until she settled down in Kettle Falls, Washington, for a bit.
Lorraine then decided that it would be a good idea to move back to Inchelium, with her daughter, Roberta, and son-in-law, Denny.
Lorraine was a fierce woman not only with her looks, but also with her personality.
She took great pride in her appearance, and always did what she could to look just as good as she did the day before.
Lorraine was affectionately known as "Momma" and embraced the name with such fulfillment.
She had many talents; was an amazing seamstress and could out shoot any man. She would also hand make such beautiful dolls, and many have one of those special dolls in their care.
Lorraine loved to hunt and fish. You knew when she was going hunting by the simple fact that she wouldn't be all dolled up like she normally was.
If and when you saw Lorraine, you would also see her little dogs as well. Those little dogs were her fur babies (Scruffy, Sissy and Tippers).
She always kept her yard absolutely immaculate; she took very good care of all the trees and flowers she had in the yard.
As Lorraine's Alzheimer's progressed, she still managed to keep that fire she always had, especially when it came to arguing.
Lorraine will be forever loved and cherished by all that knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin "Manny" Poene and Violet Moomaw; grandparents, Ed and Gussie Peone; brother, Irvil "Babe" Peone; sister, Marge Jolley; half-brother, Marvin Eshom; and husband, Bill Hood.
She is survived by her four children, Roberta Frost (Denny), Everett Stillwell (Elaine), Bill Stillwell (Kay), and Jon Hood (Laura); two half-sisters, Elaine Bicknell and Evonne Eshom; two half-brothers, Ron Eshom and Don Eshom; 20 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nephews and nieces.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guest book at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved