Mrs. Etta Mae ((Nicholson)) Dashiell


1934 - 2019
Mrs. Etta Mae ((Nicholson)) Dashiell Obituary
Etta Mae (Nicholson) Dashiell
Etta Mae (Nicholson) Dashiell, 84, of Henderson Nev. passed away June 7, 2019 with her daughter's by her side. She was born to Clarence E. Nicholson and E. Ruth (Sauer) Nicholson, June 9, 1934, in Kennewick, Wash.
In 1949, Etta Mae married Robert L. Dashiell and they lived in Alaska and Washington for almost 40 years before Robert passed away in 1988. Etta Mae was preceded in death by husband, Robert; son, Clarence and both her parents. She is survived by three children, Ruth Dashiell Duthie, John L. Dashiell (Jackie), and Beverly A. Dashiell. She is also survived by 6 grand children and 7 great grand children. In addition, she is survived by sisters, Shirley and Opal; and brother, Ed. Her greatest joy was spending time with family watching her grandchildren and great grand children grow up.
A celebration of life will be held graveside in Cedonia, Washington on Aug 4th at 1:30 p.m.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 31, 2019
