Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene DeBattista Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene "Gene" Clifford DeBattista Jr.


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene "Gene" Clifford DeBattista Jr. Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Clifford DeBattista Jr., age 59, a resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on March 28, 2020, in Spokane, Washington, due to complications from Multiple Myeloma.
Gene was born on April 26, 1960, at Camp Hanford Army Hospital in Richland, Washington, the son of Eugene Clifford Sr. and Patricia Jean (Jones) DeBattista.
Gene enjoyed his time in the Colville area, hunting and spending time with friends.
Gene is survived by his wife, Norma DeBattista of Colville; two daughters, Deborah Tilley (Justin) of Kennewick, Washington, Diana Tilley (Kyle) of Pasco, Washington; son, Eugene DeBattista III of Columbus, Ohio; parents, Eugene Sr. and Patricia DeBattista, and sister Ruth DeBattista of Richland;Aunts Verna and Vicki of Richland; numerous cousins; and six grandchildren, Katie, Evelyn, Sammy, Emily, Johnny and Caleb.
A memorial service for Mr. Eugene "Gene" C. DeBattista Jr. will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to any charity or research center striving for a cure to Multiple Myeloma.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.comwww.danekasfuneralchapel.com>.
Danekas Funeral Chapen and Crematory in Colville is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -