|
|
Eugene "Gene" Clifford DeBattista Jr., age 59, a resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on March 28, 2020, in Spokane, Washington, due to complications from Multiple Myeloma.
Gene was born on April 26, 1960, at Camp Hanford Army Hospital in Richland, Washington, the son of Eugene Clifford Sr. and Patricia Jean (Jones) DeBattista.
Gene enjoyed his time in the Colville area, hunting and spending time with friends.
Gene is survived by his wife, Norma DeBattista of Colville; two daughters, Deborah Tilley (Justin) of Kennewick, Washington, Diana Tilley (Kyle) of Pasco, Washington; son, Eugene DeBattista III of Columbus, Ohio; parents, Eugene Sr. and Patricia DeBattista, and sister Ruth DeBattista of Richland;Aunts Verna and Vicki of Richland; numerous cousins; and six grandchildren, Katie, Evelyn, Sammy, Emily, Johnny and Caleb.
A memorial service for Mr. Eugene "Gene" C. DeBattista Jr. will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to any charity or research center striving for a cure to Multiple Myeloma.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.comwww.danekasfuneralchapel.com>.
Danekas Funeral Chapen and Crematory in Colville is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020