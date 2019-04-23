Eugene Harmon

Eugene Norton Harmon, 95, passed away on April 8, 2019, in Colville, Wash. He was born on Jan. 18, 1924, in San Bernardino, Calif., to John and Annetta Harmon. Gene was raised in San Bernardino, where he participated in Boy Scouts and helped out with his father's thriving automotive repair business. He graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1941.

Gene interrupted his college education to enlist in the U.S. Navy in November of 942. He completed basic training at the Naval Training Center, Farragut, Idaho, after which he received training as an Aviation Machinist's Mate in Norman, Okla. After several stateside postings, he was transferred overseas to Guam and Shanghai, where he maintained four-engine transports for the Naval Air Transport Service. He was honorably discharged in March 1946.

Gene returned to San Bernardino after the war and resumed his education at San Bernardino Valley College. In December 1946 he married Ruth Jorgensen of San Pedro, Calif., whom he had met on a blind date before joining the Navy. Their marriage was to last until Ruth's death in 2008.

After graduating from UCLA in 1949, Gene went to work for General Motors, working at GM plants in Kansas City and Los Angeles. In 1958, he left GM to work as an industrial engineer in the aerospace industry in San Diego, first for Rohr Aircraft and then for Convair (General Dynamics). After his retirement in 1991, Gene and Ruth settled in eastern Washington, first in a log home near Northport that they had built in 1980 and, finally, in Colville. Gene's last few years in Colville were spent at Parkview Assisted Living.

Gene is survived by: a son, John (Kathryn) Harmon of Spokane, Wash.; a daughter, Gail (Doug) Berkey of Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren, and s16 great-grandchildren, all of whom loved him. Final arrangements are being made by Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, to be followed by burial at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary