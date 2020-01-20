|
Evelyn Bernice Sublie, Number One Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother, passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
She was born on June 23, 1922, in Almira, Washington, to parents Harry and Bernice (Ponsler) Parker.
Evelyn was born and raised during the Great Depression years and knew all too well what hard times were and knew how to make ends meet.
As a young adult at home, she put extra money she earned towards supporting the entire family.Work always came first, and if there was time left over they would play a little.
Evelyn met and eventually married Herman Sublie on Oct. 23, 1941, and they welcomed six children into their lives.
Times weren't always easy and money was sometimes tight, but Evelyn always took care of her family. If she wasn't cooking, cleaning or tending to the home, she was out helping Herman cut, split, and deliver firewood. She rarely left his side.
Family was paramount to Evelyn and that is why she cherished all of the time they shared making memories at their favorite places, with Lake Ellen at the top of the list.
Evelyn and Herman were married just shy of 40 years and built a lasting legacy until his untimely passing in 1984.
In later years, Evelyn took care of her parents when their health declined.
Evelyn loved her yard sales. She was a great organizer and took great pride in getting items ready for the sale by washing them for a "clean sale."
Even though times could be tough in their lives, Evelyn never owed anyone a dime. She always paid her own way and, on special family occasions, she would foot the bill.
Evelyn was always involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She always did things for herself and was blessed to be able to remain in her home until just recently. She would often be working into the dark of night and the grandkids would wonder why the lights were on at granny's house.
Evelyn touched the lives of everyone that had the honor of knowing her. She will be sorely missed.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman; daughter, Darlene; and grandsons, Rick and Jeff.
She is survived by her children, Vernal Haynes, Kenneth Sublie, Gary (Jean) Sublie Orville (Jo Day) Sublie and Betty MacDonald; sisters, Frances Broadbent and Doris (Raymond) Sieverkropp; brother, John (Vonice) Parker.
Evelyn also leaves behind a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews from both the Sublie and Parker sides of the family.
As per Evelyn's wishes, there will be no services. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with her arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020