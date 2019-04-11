Evelyn Irene Hamilton

10/18/1927 – 3/11/2019



Evelyn, 91, passed on to another life on Monday morning of March 11, 2019, in Spokane, Wash.



She was born Evelyn Irene Holt on Oct. 18, 1927, in Brewster, Wash., to John Holt and Mary Perkins-Holt of Pateros, Wash.



Evelyn married Donald Judd Hamilton on July 28, 1959, in Kootenai, Idaho.



Evelyn was loved and admired by family and acquaintances throughout her life; making friends wherever she found herself. She was an avid hunter and loved to fish, a sport she shared with her husband. She also enjoyed canning and quilting.



She practiced as a beautician in Spokane for approximately 20 years. Eventually closing her beauty shop, Evelyn retired to Yuma, Ariz., with her husband, where she continued to work as a beautician for several more years.



Following the death of her husband in September of 1992, Evelyn resettled in Kettle Falls, Wash.



For medical reasons, Evelyn was transferred to Spokane and became a resident at North Central Care and Rehabilitation Center, where she passed in her sleep.



Evelyn is survived by her sister, Ellen Thorson; brother-in-law, Carroll Thorson; stepsister, Colleen Kenworthy; stepbrother, Merl Hamilton; daughters, Merrie Westover, Deidre Schwab and Carla Alderson; grandson Joshua Lyons and wife Namtip; newborn great-grandson Dominic; Stepson, Norman Hamilton; and stepdaughter, Esther Hammer.



It was Evelyn's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on June 15, 2019, at the residence of Steve & Carla Alderson in Colbert, Wash. Please call 509-732-4307 or RSVP to [email protected] for the address.



To donate in honor of Evelyn Hamilton, please contact the or . Preferred florist: Four Seasons, 603 W. Indiana, Spokane, Wash. 509-326-2735. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary