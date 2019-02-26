Frances (Dolly) Ida Honeycutt

Dolly passed away in her home, Feb. 10, 2019, after a long battle of cancer.

Frances was born to Paul Gehrts and Georgia Wade in Hayward, Wisc., on Oct. 9, 1945. She got the name "Dolly" from her dad at a young age and that is what everyone always called her.

When Dolly was 7, she moved to Washington with her mom where she attended school and later graduated from Snohomish High School on June 5, 1964.

When she was 16, she met the love of her life, Gene Honeycutt, and they married on Aug. 22,1964. A few years later, Gene and Dolly had a couple of children that they raised at their home in Granite Falls, Wash. They later opened up their home to foster care where they eventually adopted a couple of kids and finished raising a few more.

After foster care Dolly become a caregiver in Lake Stevens, Wash.

In 2001 Gene and Dolly moved to Colville, Wash., and Dolly continued to be a caregiver. She stopped caregiving in 2014 when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Dolly always loved caring for others. She loved the outdoors; hiking, camping and bird watching. She also loved playing cards and being around family and friends. Dolly was a huge believer in the Lord. She read her Bible daily and attended church every chance she had.

Dolly is survived by her husband, Gene Honeycutt; sons, Kevin(Heidi) Honeycutt, Adam Honeycutt, and Issac Charles; daughters, Regenia Hubbs, Renae Honeycutt, and Roberta Jo.; grandkids, Michael, Shawna, Bobby, Destiny, Tyler, Tiana, Haley, Autumn, Larry, Albert, Judy, Aiden and Eryn Jo; and great-grandkids, Hope, Miaha, Daniel, Ethan, Emery and Axton.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Sara; father Paul Gehrts; mother Georgia; step-father Dean; and grandson Jacolby.

A service will be held for Dolly this spring. More information to come as the weather improves. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary