Frances Mary Loan, 85, went to be with our Lord on Sept.18, 2020.
Frances was born to John and Lucille (Faulkenberg) Chopot on Dec. 16, 1934.
A lifelong resident of the Colville area in Washington, Frances was raised in North Basin. She attended and graduated from, Colville High School in 1952.
Soon after graduating, she married Leroy Blackburn and they welcomed four children: Owen, Sharon, Tim, and Leigh Ann.
During this time, Frances worked in the sawmill and enjoyed raising her family. She encouraged them to do their best in school and get an education.
On April 26, 1975, Frances married the love of her life, Donald Loan, and gained three children: Dennis, Dale, and Diana.
Together, Frances and Don ran the sawmill from 1975 until its closure in 1995.
At that point, Frances was able to enjoy retirement with Don. They traveled all over the country, including several trips to some of her favorite destinations, Laughlin, Nevada and Hawaii.
Frances also enjoyed taking care of her property and tending to her amazing vegetable gardens and strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry patches.
She would keep her grandchildren busy, enlisting their help getting firewood and mowing the lawn, helping to teach them the value of hard work.
She also cared deeply about education, encouraging her children and grandchildren to get the best education possible and never stop learning.
Frances put on the most amazing dinners, making sure to never miss the chance to celebrate a holiday with great, amazing, food and a great time together with all of her family, which was of the utmost importance to her.
A loving and supportive woman who was always full of encouragement, Frances loved this time to spend with her family, hear about their lives and accomplishments, and make new memories with them.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lucille (Faulkenberg) Chopot; her loving husband, Donald Loan; daughter-in-law, Nancy Blackburn; grandsons Todd and CJ Davis; and great-grandson Layton Spronz.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Loan, Dale (Sharon) Loan, Diana (Dale) Hehn, Owen (JoAnn) Blackburn, Sharon (John) Candioto, Tim Blackburn, and Leigh Ann Brooks (Dan Speare); multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Memorial donations can be made to the Johnson Christian School at 661 US-395, Colville, WA 99114, or to the Parkinsons Foundation, www.parkinsons.org.
The funeral services for Frances M. Loan will begin with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville.
The graveside service and vault interment will follow the Mass at Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville,.
