Frances Maxine Foster Frostad of Kettle Falls, Washington, beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed on Dec. 10, 2019, into eternity with her Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on Dec. 17, 1933.
Mom's love for her husband, Ron, of 60 years, who passed before her in 2008, was beyond measure. We are so happy that they are now reunited.
Their love began at the Marcus School and resulted in marriage at a young age. Family was the center of this union and Mom was very devoted to her children and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband Ronald N. Frostad and eight siblings.
Her remaining close family are: Candy and Don Ludeman (Shad and Robin Ludeman, Kelsie, Jacey and Olivia - Joshua Ludeman – Caleb Ludeman), Ron and Bonnie Frostad (Inar and Mandy Frostad, Tylor, Makenzie and Hunter - Megan Frostad), Jackie and Dan Noble (Nathan Noble, Pryce, Rowan and Breeann - Zachary Noble - Annalisa Frances and Kyle Twohig) and Shellee Haynes.
Eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren are her treasured legacy.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Colville Community Church, 930 S. Elm, Colville, Washington on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m.
After being touched by the loving care of hospice during Dad's final days, Mom felt called to give back by becoming a hospice volunteer. Donations in her honor can be made to Hospice of Spokane, P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99202.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019