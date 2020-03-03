|
|
Fredrick E. Vetters passed away suddenly on Sept. 26, 2019, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was 64.
Fred was born in Bremerton, Washington, on Jan. 7, 1955, to Virgil and Neva Vetters.
He grew up in Port Orchard, Washington, then moved to Sequim, Washington, where he finished high school before joining the U.S. Army at the age of 17.
He served in the Army from 1973 to 1980 as a Tank Commander. His military career took him to Germany, then to Fort Lewis, Washington. He then joined the 1st Battalion 803rd Armor Washington National Guard.
Fred met and fell in love with Cheryl L. Knudtzon. They were married June 6, 1980, in Poulsbo, Washington.
They created and shared an adventurous life together for 38 years and raised their three children.
In 1984, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where Fred was a sales rep for Northland Dairies-Darigold. He was then offered a sales position with Phillip Morris, working in Southeast Alaska.
A few years later, the family moved back to Port Orchard, where Fred received his real estate license and worked for Coldwell Banker Park Shore Realty.
In 2002 , the Vetters moved to Colville, Washington, where he worked in the timber business.
In 2010, they moved to North Dakota, where he worked in the oil and gas industry.
Fred had many careers due to his love of adventure and travel.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, a good friend to many. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, boating, reading, playing horseshoes, bonfires, camping, skiing, riding is Harley, traveling and spending time with his family.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Neva Vetters, and his niece, Carrie Ann Vetters-Salts.
He is survived by his beloved wife Cheryl, three children, Fred II of Tacoma, Washington, Jacquelyn of Gresham, Oregon, and Travis of Sandpoint, Idaho.
He is also survived by hisisters, Roselyn Monaghan of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Linda Vetters of Green Valley, Arizona, and Susan Gabryshak of Green Valley, Arizona; three nephews; a niece; several cousins; two daughter-in-laws, Kerry and Whitney; and three grandchildren- Charlie, Parker and Paxson.
A Celebration of Life will be held June 6, 2020, in Sandpoint at the Dover Bay Resort Homestead site from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family can be reached at [email protected].
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020