Mrs. Gail Ann Kotzian


1949 - 2019
Mrs. Gail Ann Kotzian Obituary
The memorial for Mrs. Gail Kotzian is pending for summer of 2010 in Stevenson, Washington. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Alden and Grave Mathews, Aunt Bessie Martin, sister Janie Marie Sauvola and numerous other uncles and aunts.

She is survived by the love of her life, Johnnie Lee Kotzian; they were married for 46 years. She is lovingly remembered by her sister, Betty Jean Truscott, two sons, Brian and Bruce Kotzian, daughter-in-laws Terra and Kelly Kotzian, many nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren that she devoted her last years to providing with love, trinkets, apples and fishies.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 5, 2019
