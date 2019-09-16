|
Gaines Robert McKay
Gaines Robert McKay, age 81, a 48 year resident of Colville, Wash. passed away on Sept. 4, 2019 in Spokane, Wash. following a three year battle with frontotemporal dementia. Gaines was born on July 27, 1938 in Renton, Wash., one of nine children, to George Angus and Thelma Cecile (Chatfield) McKay.
He was raised and attended school in Kirkland, Wash.. In 1957, Gaines graduated from Lake Washington High School. He then attended N.W. Bible College for a year before entering the construction field full time. While in Western Washington, Gaines raised his family and in 1971 moved to Colville. He continued in construction while in Colville and built the home he resided in for the past 48 years. In 1977, Gaines went to work for the Washington State Department of Transportation as a sign technician. He maintained signage for Stevens, Ferry and Pend Orielle Counties. Gaines also drove dump truck and plowed the state routes in the winter. On Feb. 27, 2010, Gaines married Frances "Fran" E. Sandborn in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and together they have resided in Colville since. Gaines retired from the Dept. of Transportation in 2011 at the age of 73.
Gaines enjoyed the outdoors and hunting deer, elk and bear. He was an incredibly gifted musician and could play almost any instrument whether string, brass or harmonica with a special appreciation for the banjo. He and Fran enjoyed traveling and would spend several weeks during the winter in Mexico while enjoying several trips a year to visit family from the West Coast into Colorado and up to Canada. Their travels took them all the way to China where they toured the country from the East Coast to the West Coast. He shared a great love for the Lord and for his family. He inspired many laughs with his teasing and had a kindness and smile that grew more abundant throughout his life.
Gaines was preceded in death by his son, Martin McKay; and five siblings, Carol Marshall, Gertrude Speers, George McKay, Sheila Elves and Nathan McKay.
He is survived by his wife, Frances McKay, at the home; four children, Dave McKay (Vicki) of Colville, Wash., Galen McKay (Courtney) of Sandpoint, Idaho, Becky McKay of Milano, Texas, Kathleen O'Neil (Thomas) of Ireland; 3 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Sarah Jones (Harold) of Colville, Wash.; 2 brothers, Mike McKay (Glenda) of Owensboro, Ky., Daniel McKay (Trisha) of Broken Arrow, Okla.; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family.
A memorial service for Mr. Gaines Robert McKay will begin at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Lifeline Church on 760 E. Columbia in Colville, Wash.. Memorial contributions may be given to the Hospice House South of Hospice of Spokane, 367 E. 7th Ave., Spokane, Wash. 99202. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 18, 2019