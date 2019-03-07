Resources More Obituaries for Gale Ayers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Gale Ayers

Gale Ayers went home to be with his Lord on Feb. 25, 2019, at the age of 74.

He was born in Yakima, Wash., to Bernard and Dorothy Ayers. When Gale was in junior high school he and his family moved to Colville, Wash., for a couple of years. After they moved back to Yakima, and Gale was out of school, he and his father worked together building homes. While living in Yakima, he met and married the love of his life, Louise.

Wanting to get away from the city, Gale, Louise and their newborn son, along with his parents, moved back to the Colville area in 1973. They built a cabinet shop and also constructed new houses. Gale built a home for his family near Kettle Falls, Wash., in 1975, where they have lived ever since. When Gale began having back problems, he had to give up building, but he was never one to shy away from hard work. He used his mechanical abilities to start his own machine shop. Working on muscle cars and drag racing had always been a passion of his. He continued working in his shop for several years until more health problems forced him to retire.

Besides his love of cars, Gale was also an avid fisherman. He especially enjoyed taking his boat out on the Columbia River to fish for walleye.

Gale was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He had a great sense of humor and all of his friends and family will miss him very much. Although we will miss him here, and will mourn our loss, we do not mourn for him, but rejoice, for we know he is where he wanted to be. He has reached his ultimate goal and is in heaven with Jesus, his Savior.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Louise Ayers, of Kettle Falls; on Harlie "Manny" Ayers and his wife, TaSheena, of Colville; four grandsons, Andrew, Payton, Syllis and Wyatt Ayers, all of Colville; great-granddaughter Skyedin Burgess of Arden, Wash.; sister Virginia Geisler and her husband, Jim, of Kettle Falls, Wash.; nephews Randy Coble and his wife, Ruth, of Kingman, Ariz., and Douglas Andrew Coble and wife, Debbie, of Yelm, Wash.; and niece Galixie Geisler Howe and her husband, Jeremy, of Spokane, Wash.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to give a gift in his memory may send it to Community Bible Fellowship, 89 Moore Road, Kettle Falls, Wash., 99141. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019