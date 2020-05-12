Garrett Reid Spencer
1997 - 2020
Garrett Reid Spencer, an 8-year resident of Colville, Washington, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 26, 2020.
He was born in Everett, Washington, on Dec. 22, 1997, to James and Stacy (Holdaway) Spencer.
Garrett grew up in the Puget Sound area of Washington with his two brothers, Gabriel and Andrew, and his sister, Dakota.
At an early age, Garrett was appointed by his brothers to be the official "crash test dummy" for their wheeled creations. Whether it was a go kart, a wagon, or a sled with wheels, Garrett would be the one to make sure it was structurally sound.
In the sixth grade he was chosen by his teacher to head up a project for a school fundraiser. Garrett chose fellow students to assist him creating a life size giraffe to track the money raised. He was an instant natural leader, directing the students and the finished product was a sight to behold that towered 20 feet above him.
In 2012, the family moved to Colville to be closer to his grandparents. Garrett began attending Colville High School, taking the welding course with Mr. Rosenberg. He quickly found a passion for blacksmithing and was quite the artist. Garrett, by today's standards, would be considered an "old soul." He did not gravitate to technology or contemporary music; he would rather listen to some Blues and drink his coffee, which he had done since he was young.
Garrett enjoyed going camping and fishing at the local lakes and rivers and riding motorcycles. He liked to watch fantasy and sci-fi shows, especially the Game of Thrones.
Garrett was a hard worker at every job he had, most recently as a millwright at Columbia Cedar. He was always helping out other people, whatever their needs may be and you could count on him to be there.
Garrett was a wonderful storyteller who would act out each scene. He had a very resilient personality and a ridiculously infectious laugh. He was a rarity on this earth, an old soul gone too soon.
Garrett was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents and by his brother, Andrew.
He is survived by his parents, James and Stacy Spencer; brother, Gabriel Spencer; sister, Dakota Spencer; grandparents, Terry and Terry Ann Holdaway; uncle, Tim Holdaway; nieces, Paris, Shelby, Coba; nephew, James and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Garrett's life will take place later this summer when social distancing restrictions have been eased.
Please visit the online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
