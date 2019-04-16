Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Gary Nielsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Gary R. Nielsen

1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Gary R. Nielsen



Gary Russell Nielsen, age 69, a long-time resident of Colville, Wash. passed away April 7, 2019 in Spokane, Wash. Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and it was his family that surrounded him with their love during his unexpected passing.

Gary was born in Colville on Oct. 26, 1949 to Vern and Bertha (Rhodes) Nielsen. Gary was a 12-year senior graduating from Colville High School in 1967. After graduation he attended Eastern Washington State College before moving to Alaska, where he worked for the State tagging salmon. He returned home to Colville and then began his 35-year career with the US Forest Service beginning as part of the Helitack Crew fighting fires. He eventually worked as a forestry technician and ran a tree marking crew until becoming a Pre-sales Forester. However, the highlight came in 1975 when he met Ronda Wishon.

After a short courtship, Gary and Ronda were married on June 12, 1976, and this began their family story. They welcomed the birth of their son Ben in 1977, followed by their daughter, Erin, in 1978. Many weekends were spent boating and camping on the river banks with friends and family, even forming their private 'Zydeco Yacht Club' sporting personalized t-shirts. The family cabin on Lake Thomas became their happy place, especially when grandchildren were added to their family. Kendall, Alli, and Lanie became the twinkle in Gary's eye. He adored his granddaughters and rarely missed a swim meet, softball, basketball, soccer and even t-ball games. Gary was a family man, mentoring to his kids, granddaughters, nieces, and nephews. He was a patient listener with never a judgement to anyone. Gary started his day with a phone call with one of his loved ones; it was his way of checking in with everyone. Texting, however, wasn't something Gary did often, unless it was with Kendall. They had many hilarious moments texting back and forth.

Family vacations were road trips to Canada, Yellowstone, Glacier, and South Dakota and were always joined with extended family. Alaska was high on the list for vacations with multiple trips with family. Some of Gary's most memorable times were spent four-wheeling, hunting and fishing with Ben and the boys, playing cards, camping, hiking, picking huckleberries, gathering firewood, and the annual Christmas Tree outing with the family. This last fall Gary was hunting with Ben when he shot his first bull elk on his property. Gary was overjoyed with downing his first elk in the company of his son. Gary loved getting his hands dirty, which usually meant working in the family communal garden at Grandma Nancy's. He insisted everyone take part in planting, weeding, and assembly line canning to wrap up the season. Gary spent many hours manicuring his property by planting trees, thinning, making room for new trees, burning slash, and admiring his little piece of nature. He truly was an outdoors-man. Gary was also a true patriot. He loved his country and believed whole heartedly in the constitution. Gary was an advocate for public land use and worked diligently promoting active forest management. Among his many talents was woodworking. He spent untold hours in his wood-shop, building furniture, plaques for taxidermy and working on family house projects. He loved those special projects that Erin or his granddaughters would dream up, even if it was for the goats!

He loved being active and wanted to spend every minute with his family. His sarcastic wit and welcoming smile will be forever cherished.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Larry. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Ronda; his son, Ben Nielsen (Jenyne); his daughter, Erin Zawadzki (Eric); three granddaughters, Kendall, Alli, and Lanie Zawadzki; and his mother-in-law, Nancy Wishon all of Colville.

A memorial service in honor of Gary Nielsen was held on Sun., April 14, 2019, Noon, at the AG Trade Center, with Pastor Patty Heath officiating. An interment will follow at a later date. Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

Donations welcome to Gary's favorite's:

Colville Valley Swim Club, PO Box 201, Colville, Wash. 99114

TCMRA ATV Club, PO Box 544, Colville, Wash. 99114 Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries