|
|
Gayle Maxine Kaste (Jacobson) passed away peacefully at Pinewood Terrace Care Center in Colville, Washington, on Dec. 31, 2019.
Gayle was born to Fred and Martha (Bagne) Jacobson on Nov. 30, 1927, in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
Gayle was one of three children born to the Jacobsons. She had a wonderful upbringing. Her earliest memories were of using a team of horses to plow the fields on the family farm. Those experiences fueled her love of the outdoors and animals.
Gayle enjoyed education and made the most of it. She graduated high school in 1944 and immediately attended a nine month teacher training course.
She began teaching in Fertile, North Dakota, in the fall of 1945. It was there that she met a young man named Alton Kaste.
She didn't have to look very far to find Mr. Right because she rented a room in his parents' house. He was away training to be a border patrolman and he visited her as often as he could. On March 30, 1948, the couple wed in East Grand Forks, Minnesota.
In time, the family grew from two to five. Miles, Robin and Lyn were born to the couple and the family was complete.
Eventually, the Kastes moved to Northport, Washington, where Alton worked for the U.S. Border Patrol.
After the children were on their own, Gayle went to work doing something she loved. She started doing fire watch in the lookout tower on Flagstaff Mountain by Northport. During her time there, she reported multiple fires.
Gayle worked in the lookout tower for around 35 years. Always the quiet and contemplative person she fit well working for the Department of Natural Resources.
While working there, she reported the local weather and watched birds. She spent many hours in the tower with her granddaughter, Shana, and could identify birds at a glance.
One of her favorite pastimes was going on drives with Shana. She noticed everything that changed from their previous drives. When her gaze fell upon forested mountains or bountiful farmland, she was filled with joy.
Gayle and Shana talked for what seemed like endless hours while they drove through the countryside.
Gayle had ample education to converse with anyone. She was highly intelligent and didn't shy away from encouraging young people to get a better education.
If Gayle was available, she would willingly give a ride to anyone that needed one, whether they were going to basketball practice or the doctor's office.
She considered it a blessing to be able to give to others without expecting anything in return.
Her daily Bible reading and her regular attendance at Northport Bible Church were key elements in shaping her character and her outlook on life.
Gayle was well cultured and classy and never missed the opportunity to get dressed up to attend concerts every month with Shana at her side. Gayle's eyes were filled with delight every time she attended a concert. It was a monthly highlight in her life.
Sadly, in 2015 Gayle could no longer attend her beloved concerts and had to be placed in a care facility.
She sometimes made the comment to Shana that her house was a mess. In reality, it was never untidy or in disarray. Gayle was meticulous about the way she kept her house. Spotless was definitely a word that was applicable to her housekeeping habits. She was always ready to entertain guests and make them feel comfortable and welcome. Gayle will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alton Kaste; brother, Arlin Jacobson; son, Robin Kaste; and daughter Lyn Kaste Gould.
Gayle is survived by her son, Miles Kaste; two grandchildren, Shana Singletary and Hannah Kaste; and three great-grandchildren, Greyson, Marley and Logan.
A memorial service for Gayle will be held on Saturday Jan, 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Northport Bible Church, 124 5th St. Northport, WA 99157. Please visit the online memorial at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020