Genevieve Christine Danekas, an immensely courageous and faith-filled woman of grace, passed away on April 22, 2019, at the age of 49 after a 5-year battle against multiple myeloma. Genevieve was born on May 14, 1969, in Riverside, Calif., the second of three children to Larry and Jenny (Luna) Gil.

She attended the St. Francis De Sales Grade School and the Notre Dame High School in Riverside, Calif., where she graduated in 1987. Genevieve then worked and resided in the Riverside and surrounding communities until moving to Spokane, Wash., in 1995. There, she worked for Dr. Al Oliva as an office manager for several years.

While in Spokane, she was introduced to William "Bill" G. Danekas. They married on Aug. 12, 2000, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville, Wash. Their family began with the birth of son Raymond in 2004.

In 2008, they welcomed daughter Emily. Genevieve worked while in Colville for Dr. Scott McDougall. She enjoyed working for him and Dr. Harper as the practice changed hands.

These good men with their gracious staff held a position for her throughout five years of cancer therapy and illness.'

Never to be defined by life's challenges, Genevieve anchored herself in faith, family and personal fortitude. She attended Mass and received Holy Communion weekly, never missing whether home or on holiday.

She showed her children how love was the formidable gift of God through the most difficult times as she mothered, cared, protected, organized, arranged and nurtured them daily, even from a distance while receiving her own care in Seattle.

These gifts spilled out beyond her family and with abundance into her friendships and beyond. Her confident guidance was given and relied upon from daily decisions, scheduling and direction of education, catechism, music lessons, dance, sporting activities, parties, Broadway plays, vacations and formative life events.

She loved watching Broadway theater and movies, especially those with well defined characters and humanity. Loved, oh my, she was and always will be loved, by those whose hearts she nestled into.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her grandparents.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Danekas; two children, Raymond and Emily, all of Colville, parents Larry and Jenny Gil of Riverside; sister Stephanie Montgomery (Guy) of Spokane; brother Isaac Gil of Riverside; the extended Danekas family; numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Services for Mrs. Genevieve C. Danekas begin with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019, both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Colville.

A graveside service and vault interment follow at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville.