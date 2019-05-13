George Wells

George Henry Wells, an avid fisherman, retired steel industry executive, and Twin Lakes, Wash., resident died Wed., April 24, 2019, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after a brief illness. He was 74.

George was born in St. Louis, Mo., in 1944, the son of George and Marjorie Wells. He was raised in New Jersey with his brother, Jim Wells, and sister, Cathy (Wells) Tinker, to have a passion for fishing and boating along the New Jersey Shore.

After graduating from Woodlawn High School in Woodlawn, N.J., George enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Germany. After his return to the U.S., George graduated from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa., and earned his MBA from the University of Pittsburgh.

George joined Price Waterhouse after graduation as a CPA and began a career in the steel industry. George worked at several metals companies in Ohio and Pennsylvania, including the National Forge Company, where he held the position of CEO.

George retired to Twin Lakes with his wife, Tifanie Wells, in 2005, where he enjoyed boating, fishing, woodworking, gardening, skiing, and spending time with his family.

He was a member of the local Slow Foods Club and served on the board of eirectors for the Inchelium Community Health Center.

George is survived by his wife, Tifanie Wells of Twin Lakes; brother, Jim (Gwenn) Wells; sister, Cathy (Bob) Tinker; tepsons, Heath (Sara) and Nathan (Jennifer) Downey; children, Liza (Jim) and Jon Wells; and eight grandchildren.

An informal gathering of friends to celebrate the life of George will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 2-4 p.m. at the Kettle Falls Historical Center, PO Box 498 Kettle Falls, WA 99141. Memorial donations may be made to same. Published in The Statesman Examiner on May 15, 2019