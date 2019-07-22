Georgia P. Panes-Stewart (Gilcrease)

Georgia Patricia Stewart (Gilcrease) passed away quietly in her sleep on July 13, 2019 at the age of 94. Georgia was born on March 17, 1925 in Republic, Wash. Her parents, George and Julia Panes, owned a dairy farm where she worked as cowgirl, rounding up cattle on her horse, tending chickens, milking cows, gardening, preserving the harvest and helping her mom cook for the ranch hands. She enjoyed picking huckleberries, riding her horse, and attending grange hall dances. She graduated from Republic Senior High and worked in Republic as a secretary and bookkeeper for local businesses. While working at the Chevrolet Garage, owner Bill Stewart met and fell in love with Georgia. They spent their dating time fishing, picnicking, going on long drives, and on flying excursions in Bill's air coupe. They had a quiet wedding ceremony, witnessed by Georgia's sister and brother-in-law (and best friends) Howard and Lottie Rittenhouse.

Georgia and Bill had three children, Gloria, Bill, and Diana. The family moved to Colville in 1954, living there until Bill's passing. Georgia had many jobs outside the home, although being a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother were the most fulfilling. In her long life, she served as secretary, librarian, saleswoman, telephone surveyor, writer and bookkeeper. Cooking and baking were her passions. She was the chief cook for a girl's dormitory in Pullman at WSU, a job where she felt the love and appreciation from her 'girls' as she showered them with home cooked meals, birthday cakes and cinnamon rolls. She was weekend cook for the Colville Elks Lodge, creating BBQ ribs, casseroles and salads for large groups of appreciative lodge members. She was known for her pies (She loved to eat pie more than any other food group, even opting out of lunch in favor of a good piece of her pie alamode!) and dinner rolls. There was never a family meal that lacked the goodies she lovingly prepared and holidays always brought packages laden with homemade treats from her kitchen. Each year, she prepared jars of preserves, rolls, cookie bars, cakes, and pies for the Colville Fair, which brought her numerous blue ribbons. She also won two cooking contests in national magazines. Georgia was a writer. She spent years writing an autobiography of her life and also wrote poetry.

With all of her accomplishments, all who knew her were aware of her boundless love for her family. She would spend her entire life in service to them. They were the center of the universe for her, bringing her endless joy and pride in any small thing they did or accomplished in life. Those that knew her benefited from her glowing smile when you entered the room, her high pitched squeal when she heard something funny, followed by cute giggles and belly-laughter. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Georgia is preceded in death by her daughter, Gloria Cooper; parents, George and Julia Panes; husband, Bill Stewart; sister, Lottie and brother-in-law, Howard Rittenhouse; brother, Gerald; and nephew, Bobby Rittenhouse. She is survived by two children, Bill Stewart and Diana Maranhao; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and nephews, Harry and Jerry Rittenhouse.

Georgia will be buried next to her husband at the Colville cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Life picnic on Saturday, August 10 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Colville City Park. Bring a potluck dish and stories about Georgia to share!

Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 24, 2019