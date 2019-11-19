|
|
Gerald Arthur "Jer" Ochs
Gerald Arthur "Jer" Ochs, a longtime Colville area resident, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 in Colville, Washington. He was born in Seattle, Washington on January 9, 1934 to parents Chester and Dora (Richard) Ochs.
Jer, as he was known to family and friends, was raised in the Kent, Washington area graduating from Kent Meridian High School with the class of 1952 where he was a 2 sport letterman in baseball and football. Shortly after graduating, Jer enlisted into the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War in and Engineering Battalion. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for Associated Grocers and McNeil & Libby Cannery in Kent, Washington and this is where he met Dorothy Tonstad, the woman he would eventually marry in April of 1958 and spend the next 61 years with. Jer worked for the Boeing Company for several years and then NC Machinery. He and Dorothy welcomed three wonderful boys into their lives with the births of Jeff, John and Greg. Jer would take the family on camping trips to go fishing at destinations like Conconully, Curlew and other area hot spots. It was on one such camping trip that they fell in love with the area, and Jer knew this was the place to raise his family. In 1968 they bought a place on Clugston and he found his calling as a dairy farmer. It wasn't easy work, but it was an honest, hard working, work ethic that was instilled into his boys growing up that still remains with them to this day. The family did find time on occasion to pile into their 58 Chevy wagon and head up to 49 degrees north for a quick ski trip. In the mid 70's the bought the place kitty-corner which had 160 acres and a home that they would later move into and have remained ever since. After 20 years or dairy farming, Jer sold his herd and that is when he began to harvest hay full time. When some people begin to think about retiring, Jer decided to take up stock car racing up in Northport. He spent his time as a pit man, a mechanic building his own race car and eventually as a driver racing his own car where he won numerous trophy's that still adorn the home today. Jer also developed a love to hunt which he shared with his boys. Jer was set in his ways, sometimes to the point of seeming a little ornery, but he had a big heart helping people out whenever he could. But above all else, Jer was dedicated to his family and raised them to the best of his ability, and he succeeded.
Jer was preceded in death by both parents; his son, John; and brothers, Harold and Ray. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; sons, Jeff (Linda) Ochs, Colville, Greg (Lisa) Ochs, Colville; daughter-in-law, Camie Ochs, Colville; brother, Dick (Kathy) Ochs, Colville; grandchildren, Chris (Cassie) Ochs, Colville, Jodi (Zach) Davis, Colville, Justin (Tiffany) Ochs, Colville, Jessie Ochs, Spokane, Jennifer Ochs, South Korea; great grandchildren, Bryce, Haven, Ara, Weston and Raylee and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Gerald "Jer" Ochs will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 11:00am at the Colville Community Church with Pastor Dave McCue officiating. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions in Jer's honor can be made to the
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019