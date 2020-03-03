|
Gladys Collins, age 96, a resident of Colville, Washington, died Feb. 19, 2020. Gladys Paulina Callan was born on May 24, 1923, in Bossburg, Stevens County, Washington, the second child of Thomas Adolph Callan and Myrtle Lillian Rasmusen. She was born at the home of her maternal grandparents, Peter and Paulina Rasmusen. Gladys was a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes and grew up in the area known as Kelly Hill. Gladys had an older sister Inez and a younger brother Don. From her Danish-German, first generation, American mother, and her Irish-Indian father she experienced a strong, colorful, sturdy and inspirational foundation rooted in her parents' extraordinary and lifelong, loving relationship.
Life was hard for the family in the early years. Hard work and sacrifice was required to grow food, build shelter, tend to the animals and work the land. She excelled on horseback, spending countless hours riding with her sister Inez in the mountains, fields and banks along the Columbia River, prior to the construction of Grand Coulee Dam. She often found Indian artifacts along the river which she treasured the rest of her life. Her favorite horse was named Laddy and her favorite childhood dog was Nellie.
Gladys witnessed the construction of Grand Coulee Dam and the subsequent formation of Lake Roosevelt. She experienced Indians fishing for salmon with spears on the treacherous rocks at Kettle Falls before the waters behind the new dam flooded the region. She ate dried salmon inside tepees when the Indians were camped at Kettle Falls. She treasured the part of her culture that was Native American.
When Gladys started high school at Marcus, the bus route was 32 miles one way. Her freshman class was the first in the new building after the town of Marcus was moved due to the construction of Grand Coulee Dam.
Gladys graduated from high school in 1941. She left home to attend Kinman Business University in Spokane. After graduation, Gladys became the switchboard operator and secretary for the Diamond Ice and Fuel Company for about one and one-half years. She then met Otho Key who was in the Army and stationed at Geiger Field. He was shipped to Fresno, California where they were married in 1944. Key, who was an electrician, served in the China-Burma Campaign, and during that time Gladys went back to Kelly Hill to stay with her family. When her husband returned from the war, they moved to Freeport, Texas. Gladys worked for a division of the Dow Chemical Company as secretary to the Production Manager. In 1947, the couple moved to Pullman, WA and Gladys went to work for the college in the Agriculture Engineering Department. When Otho Key took a job at the Washington Water Power Company in 1950 they moved back to Colville. Gladys went to work for the Farmers Home Administration in December 1950 and was employed there for 35 years until her retirement in 1986.
The Washington Territorial Centennial was celebrated in 1953. Attesting to her natural beauty and proud Indian heritage, Gladys was named Territorial Indian Princess and represented Princess Raven, daughter of Chief (King) Concomly of the Clatsop Indian tribe. For most of a year, she travelled throughout Washington State, to western Canada and many nearby states representing the Indian culture's history in Washington and giving speeches. Gladys dedicated the Hofstetter School, Sherman Pass and St. Paul's Mission. As Princess Raven, she also went to the Washington State capitol in Olympia and gave a speech to the legislature. Later that year, Gladys served as queen of the Northwest Washington District Fair.
Gladys and Otho divorced in 1958. In September, 1962, she married Forrest Collins. He was an aircraft carrier pilot in WWII. They owned the Wacanda Marine in Colville. Gladys and Forrest were avid snow skiers and also spent a lot of time in the woods hunting, cutting wood and taking care of 160 acres of property that was owned by her parents and later by Gladys and her siblings. She and her husband had a very busy life after retirement, traveling to Navy reunions, snow skiing, being intensely involved with their great-nephew Josh Droz and great-niece Sarah Droz Babbitt, taking them on ski vacations throughout the northwest and Canada. Gladys was devoted to her parents, and regularly visited them at their home at Kelly Hill. When they were elderly, she moved them to Colville.
Gladys was a cancer survivor. She handled herself with strength, dignity and grace throughout the process of being informed of her cancer and dealing with the effects of chemo therapy.
Gladys was a gifted artist and had a special talent for china painting, completing place settings for twelve. She was a member of the Ski Club, Historical Society, and Business and Professional Women. She was a tenacious reader of books. Gladys was beautiful with a lovely figure, and somehow worked into her busy schedule a lot of modeling for local dress shops in her younger years. She had a quick wit that was treasured by her family and friends. Even in recent years, as her memory declined, when asked how she was feeling, her answer was always ""peachy keen"". While Gladys never had children, there were always lots of pets, cats (Geronimo and Mama Kitty and babies, etc.), and dogs (Feather and Coca). Over the years any cat who came to the Collin's bed and breakfast could be assured of food and drink. That even extended to raccoons and skunks.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Forrest, her sister Inez Droz-Thorington, her brother Donahue Callan and her nephew Rex Droz. She is survived by her dear friend and niece by marriage, Susan Droz Rankin; nephews Robin Humbert Droz and Pat Callan; nieces Kim Wakefield and Shirley Jewett; her sister-in-law Arlene Callan, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
