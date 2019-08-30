|
|
Gladys Verna Nelson (Myers)
Gladys Verna Nelson (Myers) slipped peacefully into sleep early in the morning of Aug. 14, 2019 at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester, Minn. She had resided in Lewiston for the last three years. Gladys was born in Durand, Wis. hospital on Feb. 17, 1923 to Leon Rivers Myers and Bertha Mable Clafin. Gladys and her four siblings had a wonderful childhood growing up in Porcupine, Wis.
Her passions in life were her faith as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, family, cooking, reading, and much more. She became a baptized and dedicated Jehovah's Witness in 1938. After finishing high school in Durand , Wis., she moved several times as part of her ministry work and working as a secretary and bookkeeper.
Gladys met the newly widowed Milles James Nelson in Milwaukee at a bible study. Milles had a beautiful baby girl that started the young family when Milles and Gladys were wed in Sept. 1953.
Gladys and Milles moved to Sherry, Wis. to a dairy farm. In 1954 they added another daughter to the family, in 1956 a son, and in 1959 a second son. The area was hard scrabble living and farming saw an economic downturn. They relocated to be closer to family.
Due to declining health and medical complications, the Nelson's moved to Washington state. They then returned to Minnesota in 2016 to be closer to their sons. Gladys will always be remembered by her nickname, 'Sunny', due to her ever present smile and helping hand to any in need. Her dedication to faith and family will be ever present with all that knew her.
Gladys is survived by her husband of 66 years, Milles of Lewiston; daughters, Lynnice (Greg) Lukes of Ogema Wis., and Debra (Donald) Lindberg of Lewiston; sons, Dean (Debbie) Nelson of Pepin, Wis., and James (Julie) Nelson of Chester, Minn.; grandchildren, Candy Jamie, Forest, Amy, Wendy (Greg), Janae, and Kaitlin; and five great-grandchildren.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Winona. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 4, 2019