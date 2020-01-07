|
Glen Anderson, a long-time resident of Colville and Northport, Washington, passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at age 83.
Glen was born June 1, 1936, in Carrington, North Dakota, to Ben and Gladys (Graham) Anderson.
Glen grew up in Kent, Washington, where he graduated from Kent-Meridian High School.
While in high school, Glen enjoyed participating in FFA. His love of tractors and animals carried over into the rest of his life.
Following high school, Glen drove a long-haul truck for a while.
After relocating to Colville in the late 1960s, he worked for Colville Valley Concrete.
He enjoyed recalling the variety of concrete foundations he worked on and enjoyed recalling all the people he got to meet and know over the Tri-County area.
Glen had fond memories of driving school bus, and meeting all the children and their families. After moving to Northport, Glen drove logging truck until retiring.
He belonged to the local tractor club in Colville. He loved his John Deere Tractors and old Ford Trucks. He also enjoyed gardening and eating the traditional Norwegian dishes he enjoyed as a child.
After retirement, Glen and Gale spent a lot of time together camping, traveling and fishing.
Glen is survived by his wife Gale.
Glen is also survived by his sister, Barbara, and her spouse; his three children from his previous marriage, Kimberly, David, and Paul and their spouses; 15 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Glen was proceeded in death by his parents, Ben and Gladys Anderson.
A viewing was held on Dec. 13th, 2019, at Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in 2020 (yet to be announced) in Northport.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020