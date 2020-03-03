|
Glen Norton Wood, longtime area resident, passed away on Feb. 26, 2020, at his home in Colville, Washington. He was born on May 5, 1929, in Boring, Oregon, to parents, Ernest and Myrtle (Brook) Wood.
Glen grew up in Melba, Idaho, attending Melba High School in 1947, where he was a two sport letterman in basketball and football before graduating in 1947.
After graduation, Glen enlisted into the U.S. Navy where he specialized as an Electronic Technician (computers).
On July 1, 1960, Glen married Jean Mullins and their families became one. Glen had a very distinguished career in the military, even working one-on-one with President John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
He retired after 26 years of service to his country. Glen and the family moved to the Gifford area and helped his folks work a cattle ranch.
Retirement isn't a word Glen knew. He helped establish the Alcoa Plant in Addy, Washington, traveling to France to learn the smelting and refining processes.
Glen "retired" from Alcoa in 1988, but continued his love of work either in his huge vegetable garden or helping the Skidmore and Danekas families with the cemetery.
Glen was an eternal jokester and had a great sense of humor. He had an infectious smile and always had a happy disposition and a good handshake. He will be truly missed.
Funeral services for Mr. Glen Wood will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Colville, with vault interment to directly follow at Mt. View Park Cemetery.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 4, 2020