Gregory Davis
Gregory "Greg" Davis, 64 passed away at home on Tuesday, May 19,2020, after a long 'fought' illness.
He was born in Colville Washington.
He is the Beloved Son of Hal and Virginia Davis. Beloved Husband to Barb. Beloved Son-in-Law to Florence. Beloved Father to Todd and Chad (predeceased) and Troy Ormonde and Christy Garcia. The Beloved "Papa' to grandchildren, Corynn, Taylor, Hayden, Christopher, Troy, Gracie, Sophia and Daniel and Great Granddaughter Rory.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
